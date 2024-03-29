Delhi court slams cop over contraband case investigation, seeks report from crime branch

New Delhi, A court here while deprecating the manner of investigation in a narcotics seizure case sought an action taken report against a city police personnel, saying that the IO cannot be allowed to become a "crime promoter" by leaving the main culprit and "only catching small fish." HT Image

The personnel referred to was an Investigation Officer under the city police's Special Commissioner of Police .

Special Judge Ekta Gauba Mann was hearing a case against accused Shabnam, Anita, and Chand Babu, registered by the crime branch under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

The judge made the remarks while passing the order on framing charges against the three accused on Wednesday.

Noting the evidence before it, the court said that the IO, Assistant Sub-Inspector Naresh Kumar, did not provide any "justification" for arresting some of the accused while seeking the release of the main accused, Farman Ali, who was the alleged supplier of the contraband.

It said no investigation was carried out regarding the role of the alleged "head racketeer" Rahees.

"IO being the law protector should not be allowed to become a crime promoter as he is leaving the big fish i.e, the main culprit who is supplying the contraband but only catching the small fishes i.e, the delivery boys, who are delivering the contraband," the court said.

The judge ordered a copy of the order to be sent to the Delhi Special CP, Crime Branch, for information and necessary action against ASI Naresh Kumar, who, it said, had failed to give any justification for conduct.

"Action Taken Report be called through Special CP, Crime, Delhi against the said IO within one month from today," the order said.

