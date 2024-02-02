Delhi crime branch cops at Kejriwal's house over his MLA poaching claims

Delhi crime branch officers on Friday arrived at chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence to serve him a notice in connection with his recent claims that the BJP was trying to poach seven AAP MLAs. News agency ANI reported that Delhi Police asked Kejriwal to provide evidence supporting the allegations that he made. Last week, Kejriwal made a social media post claiming that seven of his party MLAs were contacted by the BJP. The BJP immediately called his allegations baseless and now the Delhi crime branch has taken up the case. Kejriwal recently alleged that the BJP was trying to buy AAP MLAs.(Hindustan Times)

“This shows how much politically desperate Kejriwal has become. This unfounded allegation by him is an attempt to keep himself politically alive. The allegation that the BJP wants to break away MLAs of the ruling AAP, having 62 out of 70 MLAs in Delhi, shows his mental bankruptcy,” Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said when Kejriwal made the allegation.