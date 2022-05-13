Delhi Deputy CM Sisodia writes to Amit Shah as AAP alleges 'bulldozer politics'

Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Friday wrote to union home minister Amit Shah against what the Aam Aadmi Party called the “BJP's unjustified ‘bulldozer politics”. In his letter, the AAP leader urged Shah to “immediately intervene in the matter”.

His letter comes just a day after the city saw bulldozers rolling out in several parts. AAP leader and Okhla MLA Amanatullah Khan was arrested amid protests in south Delhi on Thursday.

In his letter, Sisodia said that the anti-encroachment drive was “dangerous” for the national capital. He further asked the home minister to “tell BJP leaders not to do dangerous politics” in the “name of bulldozer drive”.

Sisodia further questioned the BJP in the letter: “Why did they allow illegal construction in the national capital?” “Before running bulldozers on the houses of ‘Aam Janata’ (common people), the demolition drives should be conducted on those BJP leaders who had let the illegal construction take place,” he wrote.

In a tweet, he wrote: “BJP's MCD has made a plan to demolish 60 lakh houses in Delhi. This will be the biggest devastation across the country, there will be outcry everywhere. In this way, bulldozers will run over 70 percent of Delhi's population.”

Delhi saw an anti-encroachment drive in several parts this week. The civic body’s action against the illegal encroachment began in the national capital in several areas on Thursday, including Dwarka, Janakpuri, New Friends Colony, Rohini, Chaukhandi, and other surrounding areas.

Earlier on Wednesday, the civic authorities carried out a similar drive in Najafgarh and the South Delhi Municipal Corporation’s west zones, removing illegal structures and hoardings that were said to be put up illegally at various locations, including Dwarka, Chaukhandi, and surrounding areas.

Earlier this week, Shaheen Bagh - once an epicenter of the anti-CAA protests - witnessed protests over the civic body action.

