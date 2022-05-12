AAP's Amanatullah Khan arrested, sent to judicial custody for blocking MCD's anti-encroachment drive in Madanpur Khadar
- When the news of the protests in Madanpur Khadar area against the anti-encroachment exercise first broke earlier on Thursday, AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan said he was “ready to go to jail if it saves the houses of poor people”.
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Amanatullah Khan, who was detained earlier on Thursday for protesting against an anti-encroachment drive carried out by the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) in Madanpur Khadar area, has been sent to judicial custody, news agency ANI reported. He was arrested by the Delhi Police two hours before, DCP southeast Esha Pandey said, adding that an FIR was lodged against him.
Besides the AAP MLA, five others have been arrested by the police on charges of rioting and obstructing public servants from discharging duty.
Protests were reported in the area after Khan accused officials of the south Delhi municipal corporation of demolishing the houses of the poor.
When the news of the protests against the anti-encroachment exercise first broke, Khan said he was “ready to go to jail if it saves the houses of poor people”, ANI reported.
“I will support them (civic body) in demolition if there is any encroachment,” the 48-year-old MLA was quoted as saying.
Anti-encroachment drive reached several pockets of south Delhi on Thursday, days after a massive uproar was witnessed in Shaheen Bagh - one of the most prominent areas of the nationwide protests against the anti-citizenship (anti-CAA) law. The Supreme Court was also roped in in the matter, but it refused to step in, saying it cannot interfere with the process at the instance of a political party. The CPI(M) and other petitioners had moved the apex court seeking to cease the demolition exercise in Shaheen Bagh.
On Wednesday, the SDMC took their bulldozers to New Friends Colony as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-run civic body was conducting the first phase of the anti-encroachment drive from May 4 to May 13 in various areas of south Delhi.
Last month, the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) had come under fire after it conducted an anti-encroachment drive in Jahangirpuri - days after a massive riot broke out in the area between Hindu and Muslim communities during the Ram Navami procession. Several civil rights groups and opposition parties criticised the move by the civic body. The exercise was later stopped after the Supreme Court passed an order against the same.
All three municipal corporations of Delhi, including SDMC, NDMC and the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) are led by the BJP.
-
Convocation ceremony of 13 state universities should be held together: Samant
PUNE The 120th convocation ceremony was held at Savitribai Phule Pune University on Thursday. Vice-chancellor of SPPU Prof Nitin Karmalkar, registrar Praful Pawar, SPPU deans Manohar Chaskar, Parag Kalkar, Anjali Kurne, Sanjeev Sonawane, as well as members of the board of management and members of the Senate were present for the ceremony. In April and May 2021, at least 1,18,222 students have been sent degrees by post by the university.
-
Body of 5-yr-old boy found in Lucknow, murder suspected
The body of a five-year-old boy was found lying in a garbage dump on the roadside near Mawaiya locality, under the Alambagh police station limits, here, on Thursday, police officials said. The boy's mother suspected that the child was murdered and later his body was dumped there. Alambagh inspector in-charge Dhananjay Singh said the victim was identified as Prince, 5, son of slum dweller couple Pinki and Sachin. The boy had been missing since Wednesday.
-
Uttarakhand to give 3 free LPG cylinders annually to 1.84 lakh families
The Uttarakhand cabinet on Thursday approved the proposal to provide 3 free LPG cylinders annually to 1.84 lakh Antyodaya card holders in the state. Chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami chaired the cabinet meeting in Dehradun. The opposition Congress took strong objection to the announcement, saying it was a “clear violations of the model code of conduct” as notification for the Champawat bypoll has already been declared. Dhami is the BJP candidate for the bypoll.
-
Betting racket busted in Praygraj’s Georgetown, six held by STF
The Prayagraj unit of the special task force busted a betting racket and arrested six people on Thursday. Over ₹3 lakh, a car, a television set, etc were recovered from their possession. The gang used to bet on IPL matches and were connected to an online betting racket based in Rajasthan, police said. The gang operated with the help of a betting racket in Rajasthan.
-
Covid jabs have fallen out of favour in Pune district
PUNE Even though the Maharashtra government has decided to ramp up vaccination, throughout Pune district, daily vaccination numbers in Pune city have barely crossed the 23-K mark since the start of May. In the last five days, the district saw daily vaccination as low as 2,137, which was on May 8. Doctors from Indian Medical Association have also emphasised the importance of vaccination.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics