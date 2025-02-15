Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Feb 15, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Delhi discoms deny outages, claim stable supply after Atishi's allegations

PTI |
Feb 15, 2025 11:04 PM IST

The power demand is stable, no power cut or load shedding has been reported, Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (TPDDL) said in a statement on Saturday.

The discoms in Delhi have claimed stable supply without any outages following allegations by outgoing Chief Minister Atishi that power cuts were reported from various parts of the city after AAP's defeat in Assembly polls.

Former Delhi Chief Minister Atishi addresses a press conference(Sanjay Sharma)
Former Delhi Chief Minister Atishi addresses a press conference(Sanjay Sharma)

The power demand is stable, no power cut or load shedding has been reported, Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (TPDDL) said in a statement on Saturday.

The discom, a joint venture between Tata Power Ltd and the Delhi government, distributes electricity in north Delhi and northwest Delhi and serves a populace of around nine million, it said.

"Since the start of February, as per the State Load Dispatch Centre data, Delhi's power demand continues to remain stable in the range of 4200-4500 MW. In our area of operations, the demand is ranging between 1200-1600 MW," said the discom.

"Our distribution network has been strategically planned to meet the expected peak demand of 2,600 MW for summer 2025. To ensure reliability, long-term Power Purchase Agreements and banking arrangements are in place, securing power supply of up to 2,742 MW," it said.

The discom has a dedicated 24x7 Quick Response Team to handle any breakdowns or emergencies efficiently, it said.

The BSES discoms said on Friday that they are ensuring "reliable, seamless" supply in their areas.

Atishi had alleged that several parts of the city were experiencing power cuts after AAP's defeat. She hit out at the BJP, saying it would "turn the city into Uttar Pradesh" with hours-long outages.

The BJP accused Atishi of "spreading lies" to "mislead" the people after her party was ousted from power in Delhi.

Delhi BJP president in a letter to Lt Governor VK Saxena said it should be ensured that Atishi, while in office as the acting chief minister, does not issue "misleading" statements.

The BSES Rajdhani Power Limited (BRPL) and BSES Yamuna Power Limited (BYPL) are committed to ensure "reliable and quality power supply" to over 50 lakh consumers and two crore residents across south, west, east, and central Delhi, BSES said in its statement.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
See More
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 15, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On