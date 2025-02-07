Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Feb 07, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Delhi election: Arvind Kejriwal alleges lack of transparency over voting per booth; poll official responds

ByHT News Desk
Feb 07, 2025 05:49 PM IST

Arvind Kejriwal accused the Election Commission of India (ECI) of not being transparent about the upload of form 17C.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Friday alleged that the Election Commission of India (ECI) had refused to upload form 17C and the number of votes polled per booth in each assembly despite several requests.

Former Delhi CM and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal announced the creation of a new website, transparentelections.in, where he claimed that the party has uploaded form 17C of every assembly with details of votes polled in each booth.(Hindustan Times)
Former Delhi CM and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal announced the creation of a new website, transparentelections.in, where he claimed that the party has uploaded form 17C of every assembly with details of votes polled in each booth.(Hindustan Times)

Kejriwal announced the creation of a new website, transparentelections.in, where he claimed that the party has uploaded form 17C of every assembly with details of votes polled in each booth.

Also read | Arvind Kejriwal claims AAP candidates offered 15 crore to join BJP; minister says 'won't leave party'

“Through the day, we will present the data of every assembly and every booth in a tabulated format as well so that every voter can access this information. This is something that the election commission should have done in the interest of transparency but it is unfortunate that they are refusing to do it,” the former Delhi chief minister said in a post on X.

What is form 17C?

Form 17C is a comprehensive record of votes polled across polling booths. It includes data like the allocation of electors to each polling station, the overall count of registered voters within a specific area, the number of electors who abstained from voting, those denied voting rights, the total tally of votes tabulated via Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), and particulars related to ballot papers and paper seals.

The latter section of Form 17C also contains details of candidates' names and the total votes garnered by each. It helps candidates and their agents check whether the votes recorded at a given booth tally with the overall votes polled.

Also read | LG VK Saxena orders probe into AAP's poaching charge, ACB sleuths at Kejriwal's home

Official Responds to Kejriwal

Delhi's chief electoral officer denied Kejriwal's allegations and said that “all the Presiding Officers had furnished the account of votes recorded in Form 17C to every polling agent present at the polling station on the day of poll.”

“The rule has been complied in letter and spirit at every polling station in ongoing Delhi Legislative Assembly Elections 2025,” the official replied to Kejriwal on X.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Exit Poll 2025 Live at Hindustan Times.
See More
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Exit Poll 2025 Live at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 07, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On