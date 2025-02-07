Delhi election: Arvind Kejriwal alleges lack of transparency over voting per booth; poll official responds

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Friday alleged that the Election Commission of India (ECI) had refused to upload form 17C and the number of votes polled per booth in each assembly despite several requests. Former Delhi CM and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal announced the creation of a new website, transparentelections.in, where he claimed that the party has uploaded form 17C of every assembly with details of votes polled in each booth.(Hindustan Times)

“Through the day, we will present the data of every assembly and every booth in a tabulated format as well so that every voter can access this information. This is something that the election commission should have done in the interest of transparency but it is unfortunate that they are refusing to do it,” the former Delhi chief minister said in a post on X.

What is form 17C?

Form 17C is a comprehensive record of votes polled across polling booths. It includes data like the allocation of electors to each polling station, the overall count of registered voters within a specific area, the number of electors who abstained from voting, those denied voting rights, the total tally of votes tabulated via Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), and particulars related to ballot papers and paper seals.

The latter section of Form 17C also contains details of candidates' names and the total votes garnered by each. It helps candidates and their agents check whether the votes recorded at a given booth tally with the overall votes polled.

Official Responds to Kejriwal

Delhi's chief electoral officer denied Kejriwal's allegations and said that “all the Presiding Officers had furnished the account of votes recorded in Form 17C to every polling agent present at the polling station on the day of poll.”

“The rule has been complied in letter and spirit at every polling station in ongoing Delhi Legislative Assembly Elections 2025,” the official replied to Kejriwal on X.