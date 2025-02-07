Delhi election: LG VK Saxena orders probe into AAP's poaching charge, ACB sleuths at Kejriwal's home

A team of Delhi's Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials arrived at Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal's residence after lieutenant governor Vinai Kumar Saxena ordered a probe into the ex-CM's poaching charges against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena and former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. (File image)(Hindustan Times)

On Thursday, Kejriwal accused the BJP of trying to poach 16 party candidates. He alleged that the AAP candidates received offers from the BJP, which promised ministerial positions and ₹15 crore each if they switched sides.

Senior party leaders, including Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, have echoed Kejriwal's allegations.

Reacting to the development, the ruling party's legal cell president Sanjeev Nasiar, questioned the ACB's authority and alleged a “conspiracy” by the BJP.

“They (ACB officials) have no authorisation to conduct to take action. They are talking to someone over the phone. They don't have any documents. They are unaware that Sanjay Singh is already there at the ACB office to file a complaint. All this is a conspiracy by the BJP to create a political drama. When we asked about the notice, they were taking instructions to prepare the notice. It is not clear whether they are taking instructions from BJP headquarters or from somewhere else,” Nasiar said.

‘AAP trying to create panic,’ says BJP

The inquiry was ordered following a complaint by Delhi BJP general secretary Vishnu Mittal to the LG, in which the party stated, “allegations are false and baseless and made with an intent to tarnish the image of BJP and create panic and situation of unrest in Delhi immediately after the conclusion of polling.”

The BJP leader also claimed that allegations levelled by AAP leaders without proof were serious. He also accused Delhi's ruling party of "trying to create panic and situation of unrest" in Delhi by spreading such “false and misleading information.”

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva sharply criticized Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders, including Kejriwal and Sanjay Singh, accusing them of losing “mental balance.” He also warned the leaders of legal action if they failed to submit evidence.

“Delhi BJP is going to the Anti-Corruption Bureau - to file a complaint against them. If they don't give the evidence, they will have to face legal action. Atishi is still on bail in a similar case. Arvind Kejriwal had apologised to our leaders. Now, this is their turn (other AAP leader). BJP is going to form a double-engine govt in Delhi,” Sachdeva said.

(With ANI inputs)