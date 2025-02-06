AAP claims BJP offered 15 crore to 7 leaders ahead of Delhi election results

Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh on Thursday alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was bribing party leaders to jump ship ahead of Delhi assembly election results. The Rajya Sabha MP claimed the BJP had called seven AAP MLAs who contested in the Delhi elections and offered them ₹15 crore each to join the BJP. AAP leader Sanjay Singh addresses a press conference, in New Delhi.(PTI)

"Some were even offered in face-to-face meetings," he said. "This clearly shows that the BJP has accepted its defeat before the results, and that is why it is trying something like this," he said in a press conference on Thursday.

The MP said AAP has advised its candidates to record such calls and use spy cameras to document any face-to-face meetings if the offers are made.

The BJP is yet to react to the allegations.

AAP vs BJP in Delhi

Voting across Delhi's 70 constituencies took place on February 5 to decide the electoral fate of 699 candidates.

The national capital recorded a voter turnout of 60.42% in the high-stakes polls, according to data from the Election Commission of India (ECI).

The polls saw intense competition and active participation of voters across all 70 constituencies.

The results, scheduled to be announced on February 8, will determine whether the AAP can secure a third consecutive term in power or if the BJP will break its 27-year-long wait to return to the capital.

Delhi election results: What exit polls predict

Most of the exit polls predict the BJP is poised to form the next government in Delhi, with the AAP falling behind, and Congress likely to continue its dismal run in the assembly polls.

Exit poll predictions varied on the margin of BJP's victory. One poll predicted the BJP could win 51-60 out of 70 assembly seats, while two polls forecast an AAP victory. The exit polls were released after voting concluded on Wednesday.