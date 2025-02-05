Delhi election: Polling ends, 60.26% turnout recorded

Delhi logged a voter turnout of 57.89% in the assembly election, which was held in a single phase on Wednesday. The polling concluded with both the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) accusing each other of money distribution and bogus voting. The polling percentage will go up as officials update the figures from all the 13,766 stations.(PTI)

According to Delhi's Chief Electoral officer, 57.89 per cent of votes were polled by 5 pm. The percentage will go up as officials update the figures from all the 13,766 stations.

"All 70 Assembly constituencies of Delhi went to polls today in a peaceful and festive atmosphere. Voters were delighted with the seamless polling process and facilities at the polling stations," an official statement of ECI said. "All voters in the queue after formal closing hours of polling i.e. 6 pm are allowed to cast their vote," the statement said.

Notably, the turnout was about five percentage points lower than the 62.59% recorded during the 2020 assembly elections.

Later, the exit poll results started coming in soon afterwards, with several of them predicting a victory for the BJP over the ruling AAP, while the Congress was projected to suffer yet another rout.

According to most pollsters, the BJP is expected to bag 35-50 seats in the Delhi assembly election, in which the majority mark to be able to form government is 36.

Chanakya Strategies exit poll projected 39-44 for the BJP and 25-28 for the AAP, Matrize predicted a tight fight between the two parties.

However, two pollsters, WeePreside and Mind Brink, have projected a win for the AAP.

In 2020, Arvind Kejriwal's AAP secured a landslide victory, winning 62 out of the 70 seats while the BJP managed just eight seats and Congress failed to win any.

Delhi polls: AAP, BJP trade serious accusations

High drama unfolded in Seelampur when a BJP leader alleged that some people wearing burqas were attempting fraudulent voting. However, police denied any fake voting in the area.

In Kasturba Nagar, police sources said two men allegedly attempted to vote fraudulently. They have been apprehended and were being interrogated, they said.

Following allegations of fake voting by the BJP in Seelampur, AAP workers resorted to sloganeering.

The Delhi Police, however, dismissed the charges of fake voting and said there was enough security deployment in the area including personnel from the paramilitary forces.

