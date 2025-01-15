Delhi election: Complaint filed against Parvesh Verma for ‘distributing’ shoes to voters

A complaint has been filed by the returning officer of the New Delhi assembly constituency against Delhi BJP leader Parvesh Verma for violating the poll code. BJP leader Parvesh Verma on Wednesday filed his nomination from the New Delhi assembly constituency..(Ajay Aggarwal/ Hindustan Times)

Verma is contesting the Delhi assembly election from the New Delhi seat, where polling is scheduled on February 5 along with all other 69 seats. He is in the electoral fray against Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal and Congress' Sandeep Dikshit.

The returning officer of the New Delhi assembly constituency has written a letter to the SHO Mandir Marg Police Station, saying that he had received a complaint that Verma was “distributing shoes” to the New Delhi constituency electors.

"The complainant has forwarded two videos where Pravesh Sahib Singh Verma is seen distributing shoes to women," the officer wrote in the letter to the police official.

He added that as per Section 123 of the Representation of People Act, 1951, any gift, offer or promise by a candidate or his agent or by any other person with the consent of a candidate or his election agent of any gratification, to any person, comes under “corrupt practices”.

“It is therefore, directed that immediate investigation into the matter may be conducted and appropriate action for violation of MCC and action under Section 123 of RP Act, 1951 may be initiated and action taken report to be submitted to undersigned at the earliest,” the returning officer said.

Police sources, quoted by news agency PTI, have confirmed that a non-cognizable report (NCR) has been filed based on the complaint against Verma and further investigation has been initiated.

Verma, however, has denied the allegations. He claimed that he was honouring sanitation workers by placing shoes on their feet at a temple and that no footwear was distributed.

Verma files nomination



Verma went with hundreds of his supporters to the District Magistrate's office to file his nomination.

He also exuded confidence in winning the election, saying that this nomination has been filed for development and that the BJP will certainly win from the New Delhi seat.

"This nomination has been filed for development. BJP will certainly win from New Delhi seat..." Verma told ANI.

Who is Parvesh Verma?



Parvesh Verma is the son of former Delhi Chief Minister Sahib Singh Verma. His political career began when he contested the Mehrauli Vidhan Sabha constituency in the 2013 assembly election, which he won by defeating the incumbent MLA Yoganand Shastri.

He then went on to win the West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency in the 2014 general elections. In 2019, Verma won a second term as MP from West Delhi.

(Inputs from PTI)