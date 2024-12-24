Delhi election: Congress names 26 more candidates | Check full list
Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav had said that the party would contest all 70 seats alone and there would be no alliance.
The Congress on Tuesday released its second list of 26 candidates for the upcoming Delhi assembly polls, bringing the total number of contestants for the 70-member legislature to 47.
The list was released on social media platform X. The party has pitted Farhad Suri against AAP leader Manish Sisodia from Jangpura.
Former AAP MLAs Asim Khan and Devender Sehrawat, who joined the Congress on Monday, were also given tickets. Khan will contest the election from Matia Mahal, while Shrawat will contest from Bijwasan.
Among the other candidates are Rajesh Lilothia from Seemapuri (SC), Satish Luthra from Shakur Basti, Rajesh Chauhan from Deoli (SC), Haji Mohammad Ishraq Khan from Babarpur, Sumit Sharma from Laxmi Nagar and Pradeep Kumar Upmanyu from Delhi Cantt.
Check the full list of constituencies and candidates here
Rithala -Sushant Mishra
Mangol Puri (SC) -Hanuman Chauhan
Shakur Basti - Satish Luthra
Tri Nagar - Satender Sharma
Matia Mahal - Asim Ahmed Khan
Moti Nagar - Rajender Namdhari
Madipur (SC) - J.P. Panwar
Rajouri Garden - Dharmpal Chandela
Uttam Nagar - Mukesh Sharma
Matiala - Raghuvinder Shokeen
Bijwasan - Devender Sahrawat
Delhi Cantt - Pradeep Kumar Upmanyu
Rajinder Nagar - Vineet Yadav
Jangpura - Farhad Suri
Malviya Nagar - Jitender Kumar Kochar
Mehrauli - Smt. Pushpa Singh
Deoli (SC) - Rajesh Chauhan
Sangam Vihar - Harsh Chaudhary
Trilokpuri (SC) - Amardeep
Kondli (SC) - Akshay Kumar
Laxmi Nagar - Sumit Sharma
Krishna Nagar - Gurcharan Singh Raju
Seemapuri (SC) - Rajesh Lilothia
Babarpur - Haji Mohd Ishraq Khan
Gokalpur (SC) - Pramod Kumar Jayant
Karawal Nagar - Dr. P.K. Mishra
The list was approved by the party's Central Election Committee (CEC). Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and LoP Rahul Gandhi participated in the committee meeting via video conferencing.
The party's Delhi in-charge, Qazi Mohammad Nizamuddin, and Delhi unit chief Devender Yadav were physically present at the AICC headquarters along with other members of the CEC.
