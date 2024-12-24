The Congress on Tuesday released its second list of 26 candidates for the upcoming Delhi assembly polls, bringing the total number of contestants for the 70-member legislature to 47. Former Matia Mahal MLA Asim Ahmed Khan joins the Congress in the presence of Delhi Congress President Devender Yadav, in New Delhi on Monday. (File image)(Delhi Congress)

The list was released on social media platform X. The party has pitted Farhad Suri against AAP leader Manish Sisodia from Jangpura.

Former AAP MLAs Asim Khan and Devender Sehrawat, who joined the Congress on Monday, were also given tickets. Khan will contest the election from Matia Mahal, while Shrawat will contest from Bijwasan.

Among the other candidates are Rajesh Lilothia from Seemapuri (SC), Satish Luthra from Shakur Basti, Rajesh Chauhan from Deoli (SC), Haji Mohammad Ishraq Khan from Babarpur, Sumit Sharma from Laxmi Nagar and Pradeep Kumar Upmanyu from Delhi Cantt.

Check the full list of constituencies and candidates here

Rithala -Sushant Mishra

Mangol Puri (SC) -Hanuman Chauhan

Shakur Basti - Satish Luthra

Tri Nagar - Satender Sharma

Matia Mahal - Asim Ahmed Khan

Moti Nagar - Rajender Namdhari

Madipur (SC) - J.P. Panwar

Rajouri Garden - Dharmpal Chandela

Uttam Nagar - Mukesh Sharma

Matiala - Raghuvinder Shokeen

Bijwasan - Devender Sahrawat

Delhi Cantt - Pradeep Kumar Upmanyu

Rajinder Nagar - Vineet Yadav

Jangpura - Farhad Suri

Malviya Nagar - Jitender Kumar Kochar

Mehrauli - Smt. Pushpa Singh

Deoli (SC) - Rajesh Chauhan

Sangam Vihar - Harsh Chaudhary

Trilokpuri (SC) - Amardeep

Kondli (SC) - Akshay Kumar

Laxmi Nagar - Sumit Sharma

Krishna Nagar - Gurcharan Singh Raju

Seemapuri (SC) - Rajesh Lilothia

Babarpur - Haji Mohd Ishraq Khan

Gokalpur (SC) - Pramod Kumar Jayant

Karawal Nagar - Dr. P.K. Mishra

The list was approved by the party's Central Election Committee (CEC). Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and LoP Rahul Gandhi participated in the committee meeting via video conferencing.

The party's Delhi in-charge, Qazi Mohammad Nizamuddin, and Delhi unit chief Devender Yadav were physically present at the AICC headquarters along with other members of the CEC.

Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav had said that the party would contest all 70 seats alone and there would be no alliance. “We will contest all 70 seats. Our leader is elected after we win. The same procedure will be adopted in Delhi. There is no alliance,” said the Delhi Congress chief.