Priority is ensuring accuracy in counting, says CEO Delhi

Priority is ensuring accuracy in counting, says CEO Delhi

Delhi Election Result 2020: Earlier, the Delhi CEO had said that 21 centres for counting of votes had been set up in the national capital.

india Updated: Feb 11, 2020 10:25 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
New Delhi
Delhi Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Ranbir Singh on Tuesday said the focus of the poll commission is to ensure accuracy in the counting process
Delhi Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Ranbir Singh on Tuesday said the focus of the poll commission is to ensure accuracy in the counting process(HT Photo)
         

Delhi Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Ranbir Singh on Tuesday said the focus of the poll commission is to ensure accuracy in the counting process for the Assembly elections in the national capital.

“We have made all the needed arrangements for security. The counting had begun on time with the postal ballots and all the work is being done as per the Election Commission guidelines,” Singh told ANI here.

“Followed by counting of the postal ballots, the EVMs counting will begin in each round. Our priority is to ensure accuracy in counting with all checks,” Singh said.

He said this after visiting a counting centre in Akshardham area.

Earlier, the Delhi CEO had said that 21 centres for counting of votes had been set up in the national capital.

As per official trends, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is leading on 32 seats, while the BJP is ahead on 16 seats.

Trends for 48 out of the total 70 seats in Delhi were available till 10:07 am.

