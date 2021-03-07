Delhi entering endemic phase of Covid-19, pandemic phase over: Satyandar Jain
The national Capital is witnessing a spike in the number of daily Covid-19 infections in March, but the situation is not yet worrying, Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain said on Sunday. The pandemic stage of Covid-19 in the Capital is ending and the endemic stage is going to begin, the health minister said.
When a disease becomes natural and permanent to a region or population, it is called endemic. Pandemic refers to a global epidemic spread across continents. What Delhi's health minister implies is that Delhi is past that time when the city was importing cases from outside and the infection was spreading at a rapid rate putting immense pressure on the healthcare system.
Delhi reports less than 300 new Covid-19 cases after 2 days, active cases up slightly
"Coronavirus is nearing an endemic phase in Delhi. Experts say some cases continue to occur in the endemic phase. Delhi witnessed a swine flu outbreak around 10 years ago, but still some cases are reported every year. Coronavirus is not going to end completely... we will have to learn to live with it," Jain said, as quoted by news agency PTI.
However, the Union health ministry lists Delhi as one of those eight states which are displaying an upward trajectory in daily cases.
Since January, Delhi's daily number of infections remained within 250. On February 26, the Capital recorded 256 new infections — the highest in February. Since March 2, the cases are on the rise. On March 1, there were 175 new infections. On March 2, the figure shot up to 217, to only further to 240 on March 3. On March 4, the Capital recorded 261 cases, more than February's highest, and on March 5, Delhi reported the highest daily cases in the last one-and-a-half month, with 312 cases. On March 6, the number further hiked to 321. On Sunday, the number again dropped and settled at 286.
