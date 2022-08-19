Delhi excise scam: CBI names deputy CM Manish Sisodia, 14 others in FIR

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday named 15 people, including Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, as accused in the alleged Delhi excise scam case.

The FIR has been lodged under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including under charges of “criminal conspiracy, falsification of account and undue advantage”.

The FIR comes amid raids by the central agency at Sisodia's house and 20 other locations in Delhi-NCR. Besides his residence, officials carried out search at the deputy CM's car.

The searches that have been underway for more than five hours since morning have become the latest flashpoint between the AAP and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), with both parties taking jibes at each other.

The FIR by the CBI has named Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia as one of the accused in alleged excise scam. (Sourced by HT)

AAP boss and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said the raids on “the best education minister of independent India” (referring to Sisodia) have been done on the orders from “above to harass us”.

AAP lawmaker Raghav Chadha said the Centre unleashed the CBI on orders of the BJP leaders to finish Kejriwal as he began to emerge as Prime Minister Narendra Modi's alternative. He further said that when raids were conducted at Kejriwal's residence earlier, officials had found four mufflers. “During raids at Manish Sisodia's residence, they will get four pencils, notebooks and a geometry box,” he was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Kejriwal shared a tweet of an article on Delhi's education model featuring on New York Times, saying that on a day when Sisodia's picture was printed on the “front page of America's largest newspaper…Manish's house Centre send CBI”.

Union minister Anurag Thakur hit back at the AAP, saying that this is not the first case of corruption against the party. He added that despite Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain's arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in May in a money laundering case, Kejriwal did not suspend him. “The real face of AAP, Kejriwal, and Manish Sisodia has come in front of the public,” Thakur said.

The BJP's IT cell head Amit Malviya took a dig at Kejriwal over his ‘New York Times’ swipe with a “paid news” claim. “Arvind Kejriwal’s best defence is nothing but paid promotion…,” he tweeted.

The Congress also slammed the Delhi CM, asking if the AAP education model in the national capital is “so great” then why enrolment numbers in government schools have dropped in recent years. The party tweeted an image that claimed enrolments in Delhi government schools in 2013-14 were 16.1 lakh whereas in 2019-20, it reduced to 15.2 lakh.

