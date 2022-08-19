Home / India News / CBI raids at home, tweets Manish Sisodia; 'Nothing will come out,' says Kejriwal

CBI raids at home, tweets Manish Sisodia; 'Nothing will come out,' says Kejriwal

Published on Aug 19, 2022 08:41 AM IST

Sisodia on Friday morning tweeted, “I am an extremely honest person making the future of lakhs of children”. CBI reached his house in the morning in connection with excise policy probe.

CBI reaches Manish Sisodia's residence; 'Welcome,' tweets Delhi minister(ANI)
ByHT News Desk | Written by Poulomi Ghosh

Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia welcomed the CBI officials to his residence who as Sisodia claimed reached his residence early in the morning. Announcing full cooperation with them, Sisodia tweeted, “It is unfortunate that those who do good work in our country are harassed like this. That is why our country has not yet become No 1.” Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal also tweeted and extending support to his deputy, he said nothing will come out of this raid and many such happened in past. 'They are after Manish Sisodia': AAP hits back after L-G's order into Delhi govt's excise policy

The CBI on Friday raided 21 locations in Delhi and adjoining areas including the residences of Sisodia and an IAS officer.

The raids are in connection with the excise policy which brought Sisodia on the radar of the investigative agency.."I am an extremely honest person making the future of lakhs of children," Sisodia said.

"I extend my welcome to the CBI. I will cooperate with the investigation so that the truth comes out at the earliest. Till now many cases have been filed against me but nothing has come out. Nothing will come out of it either. My work cannot be stopped for a good education in the country," Sisodia tweeted.

Sisodia said the allegations against him and health minister Satyendar Jain are false. "These people are troubled by the excellent work of Delhi's education and health. That is why the health minister and the education minister of Delhi are on the radar so that the good work of education and health can be stopped," he added. "The day New York Times published Manish Sisodia's photo on the front page praising Delhi's education model, the government sends CBI to his residence," Kejriwal tweeted.

"I welcome CBI. We will cooperate fully. There have been many such probes, raids in past. Nothing came out. Nothing will come out this time too," Kejriwal tweeted.

Delhi L-G VK Saxena in July recommended a CBI probe into Delhi's revamped excise policy. Sisodia came on the radar as apart from education, he also holds the excise portfolio. It has been alleged that AAP leaders received kickbacks in exchange for "undue financial favours' to liquor licensees.

