Delhi expected to receive more rain after morning showers; orange alert issued

An orange alert asking authorities to be prepared to respond to any emergency has been issued for Delhi as the Capital was expected to receive more rain after light to moderate showers in the early hours of Thursday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said isolated parts of Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) were also likely to record heavy rainfall due to a depression moving towards the region which could lead to waterlogging. Safdarjung, which is representative of Delhi’s weather, recorded 16.3mm of rainfall in the 24 hours that ended at 8:30 am. (HT PHOTO)

The fresh rain plummeted the minimum temperature to 23.1°C, or three degrees below normal, while the mercury was expected to go up to 30°C with overcast skies.

In an update at 5:30 am on Thursday, the IMD said the depression was over northwest Madhya Pradesh and adjoining southwest Uttar Pradesh and moving slowly with an average speed of eight km per hour in the last six hours. “It is likely to move slowly north-northeastwards during [the] next 24 hrs [hours]. The system is under continuous surveillance of Doppler Weather Radars at Delhi and Lucknow,” said the IMD. It added the depression was likely to bring widespread rain. IMD said gusty winds at the speed of 30 to 40 km per hour were expected in Delhi until Friday.

Safdarjung, which is representative of Delhi’s weather, recorded 16.3mm of rainfall in the 24 hours that ended at 8:30 am with much of the rain received after 2:30 am. Palam received 8.5mm of rain during this period, Lodhi Road 16mm, Ayanagar 15.7mm, Pitampura 13.5mm, and Mayur Vihar 13mm.

Delhi has received 96.2mm of rain so far in September, while the monthly long-period average is 123.4mm.