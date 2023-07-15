Delhi flood LIVE update: IMD predicts light to moderate rain in city for next 4-5 days amid deluge

Delhi flood LIVE updates: Flood-like situation continued in several low-lying areas, such as ITO, in the national capital, though the water level in the Yamuna River gradually started decreasing. It was measured at 207.98 meters at 11 pm at the Old Railway Bridge. Commuters have been facing difficulties while trying to reach their destinations.

Roads are inundated with flood waters near Red Fort in Delhi on Friday.(Bloomberg)

Follow LIVE updates on rain in other parts of India

Amid the deluge, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has once again issued a warning for Delhi, that said a light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms is expected for the next 4-5 days, news agency ANI reported.

Also Read | ‘An organised plan’: Delhi flood puts Haryana barrage in eye of political storm

According to an official statement, a total of 25,478 people have been evacuated so far from the flood-affected areas through rescue operations. The Delhi Government reported that 22,803 individuals have been relocated to tents and shelters. Additionally, 16 teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed to assist with rescue efforts in the flood-affected districts.