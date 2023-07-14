Delhi flood news live updates: Waterlogging woes plague ITO road as Yamuna River overflows

Flood in Delhi live updates: With Yamuna levels rising to a record high, several key areas in Delhi including the Secretariat housing the chief minister's office were flooded, impairing normal life and traffic movement, as authorities scrambled to lead rescue and relief efforts.

Road under Tilak Bridge gets waterlogged after heavy monsoon rains, at ITO in New Delhi.(PTI)

The Yamuna water level touched 208.53 metres at 10 am, breaking a 45-year-old record.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced the closure of schools near the river and the shutting down of water treatment plants, as people waded through knee-deep waters in low-lying areas to reach safer places.

Curbs were also placed for the entry of vehicles into the national capital.