Fridge murder: Sahil told Nikki's father she went on a trip, left phone with him

Sahil Gehlot who allegedly strangled his partner Nikki Yadav inside a car at the parking lot of Nigam Bidh Ghat in Delhi's Kashmere Gate area coming under marriage pressure told Nikki's father that Nikki had gone on a trip and he was not aware of anything else. This was around February 12, two days after Sahil killed Nikki and put her body in the refrigerator of his Nagazgarh dhaba. Nikki's father could not reach Nikki on phone and got Sahil's number. He spoke to Sahil twice and asked about his daughter, news agency PTI reported. Read | Delhi fridge murder: Sahil killed Nikki at parking in broad daylight | 10 points

Sahil told him he did not go with Nikki as he was getting married but Nikki left her phone with her before going away. At that time, Nikki's phone was actually with him which he took after strangling her to delete all chats and call records. He was about to dispose of the phone but before that police received a tip-off from a common friend and recovered the body four days after the murder.

Nikki Yadav murder: Sahil Gehlot drove 40km with body, not halted

'Sahil wanted to marry Nikki'

While Nikki was pressurising Sahil for marriage, police said Sahil told them he too wanted to marry Nikki but his family was not ready for this and fixed his marriage with a woman of their choice.

Delhi fridge murder: What happened on February 9 night?

According to Sahil's confession, he left Nikki's Uttam Nagar flat 15 days before the murder. On February 9, he went there as Nikki got to know about his 'secret' engagement and confronted him. Sahil went there and they planned to elope. They made plans to go to Goa but could not book Sahil's tickets. Then they decided to go to Himachal Pradesh.

On the intervening night of February 9 and 10, they roamed around the city. They went to Nizamuddin Railway station in Sahil's cousin's car. There they found out that they will have to take the bus from Anand Vihar. When they reached Anand Vihar, they were told to go to Kashmere Gate. They used Google maps and took the route from Dilshad Garden. From the Kashmere Gate flyover, he took the exit towards Nigam Bodh Ghat.

It was around 9am when they were near the Nigam Bodh Ghat. Sahil was getting calls from his family members which led to a fresh fight between Sahil and Nikki. Sahil strangled Nikki with the cable.

From Nigam Bodh Ghat to Najafgarh

After killing Nikki, Sahil drove 40km non-stop to his eaterie in Najafgarh with the body strapped on to the seat beside him in broad daylight. Police said Sahil drove through Majnu ka Tila bypass, Madhuban Chowk, Paschim Vihar, Janakpuri, and Uttam Nagar to reach Mitraon village.

Reaching his dhaba, he parked the car, put the body in the boot of the car, closed his dhaba and started for his house to attend the wedding functions. At night, on February 11, he came to the dhaba and put Nikki's body inside the refrigerator.

(With inputs from Bureau and agencies)

