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Delhi fuel prices hiked: Check petrol, diesel prices in Delhi today

The hike comes as companies struggle with higher input costs and growing concerns over supply disruptions in the international oil market.

Updated on: May 15, 2026 09:40 am IST
By Payal Kumari
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Delhi residents woke up to a sharp rise in fuel prices on Friday as petrol and diesel rates were increased by 3 per litre amid growing concerns over the global oil crisis triggered by the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

petrol and diesel prices in delhi have increased by 3 per litre(File Photo / REUTERS)

The latest revision ends a nearly four-year freeze on fuel price hikes across India. The increase, which applies to all variants of petrol and diesel including regular and premium fuels, comes at a time when companies are grappling with rising input costs and growing concerns over supply disruptions in the global oil market.

New fuel prices in Delhi

Following the latest revision, petrol in Delhi will now cost 97.77 per litre, up from 94.77, while diesel prices have increased from 87.67 to 90.67 per litre. Both fuels have become costlier by 3 per litre with effect from May 15.

The hike ends the nearly four-year freeze on fuel price revisions that had been in place since April 2022. The only major change during this period came in March 2024, when petrol and diesel prices were reduced by 2 per litre ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Payal Kumari

Payal is a budding journalist currently pursuing her passion for storytelling at the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. She has always loved writing and reading, and over time, these interests grew into a strong desire to tell stories that people can connect with. This is what led her to choose journalism and content writing as a career. She has interned with Prabhat Khabar, where she worked with the social media team. During her internship, she created content for different platforms and learned how to write in a clear and engaging way for a wide audience. This experience helped her understand how digital content works and improved her writing skills. Payal is always looking to learn and grow as a writer. She is open to exploring different kinds of stories and wants to keep getting better with each piece she writes. Outside of her work and studies, she is an avid reader. She enjoys reading all kinds of books, especially fiction and fantasy, and loves getting lost in different worlds and characters. Reading has always been a big part of her life and continues to inspire her writing. She is excited to keep learning, writing, and discovering where her journey in journalism takes her.

petrol prices delhi petrol prices diesel prices
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Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
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