Delhi government declares public holiday on 25 November: What’s closed, what’s open

The Delhi government has declared a public holiday on November 25 to commemorate the 350th Shaheedi Diwas of Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib. Announcing this in a post on X, the chief minister said Guru Sahib's timeless message of courage, compassion, and freedom of faith continues to guide and inspire people. The Delhi government has declared a public holiday on Tuesday. (Representational image-AI generated\ Google Gemini)

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta said,"The Delhi Government has decided to declare 25 November 2025 as a Public Holiday to commemorate the sacred occasion of the 350th Shaheedi Diwas of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib Ji. May Guru Sahib’s timeless message of courage, compassion, and freedom of faith continue to guide and inspire us in our collective journey ahead."

What's closed and what's open

Government offices and departments: Most state government offices are expected to remain shut.

Schools and colleges: All government-run schools and many private schools are likely to remain close.

Hospitals and healthcare services: Emergency services and government hospitals will remain functional.

Public transport: Delhi Metro, buses and taxis will function normally as per schedule.

Earlier, the Chief Minister invited people from Delhi and across the country to take part in the grand three-day commemoration of the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur, scheduled to be held at the Red Fort from 23 to 25 November.

Guru Tegh Bahadur’s martyrdom day, also known as Shaheedi Diwas, is observed to honour the ninth Sikh Guru, who was executed by Mughal emperor Aurangzeb in 1675. The day commemorates his sacrifice in defence of religious freedom and his stand against forced conversions.

To mark the occasion, Indian Railways has announced two special train services. A 22-coach train will depart Patna Sahib on 23 November at 6:40 am and reach Sri Anandpur Sahib at 4:15 am on 24 November. Another service will operate from Old Delhi, as per a report by news agency ANI.

"It is 350th Martydom Anniversary of Guru Teg Bahadur. I want to express gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister Amit Shah, and Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for these special trains," Ravneet Singh Bittu told ANI.

"Railways have made a small effort: a train will leave from Old Delhi Railway Station in Delhi on 22, 23, 24, and 25 November at 7 AM. It will reach Shri Anandpur Sahib... It has 17 coaches and is a fully AC train.... A special train with 22 coaches will depart from Patna Sahib on 23 November at 6:40 and arrive at Shri Anandpur Sahib at 4:15 the next day," he added.