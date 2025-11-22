1 dead, 2 hospitalised after inhaling toxic fumes due to chemical leak in Mumbai’s Andheri

A 20-year-old man died, and two others have been hospitalised after inhaling toxic fumes following a chemical leak in Mumbai’s Andheri industrial area, officials said on Saturday. The cause of the leak is yet to be identified. (photo by-Satish Bate)

The incident took place around 4:55 pm inside a two-storey structure at Bhangarwadi in the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) area, as per news agency PTI.

Also read| J&K Police makes another arrest in Delhi blast case, Pulwama electrician detained

The cause of the leak is yet to be identified. Reportedly, the condition of the three people present deteriorated after they inhaled the toxic fumes.

The fire brigade rushed to the spot immediately after being informed of the incident. All three were shifted to the nearby Holy Spirit Hospital, an official said. Ahmad Hussain was declared dead upon arrival at the hospital.

Also read| PM Modi holds candid talks with Italy's Meloni, meets world leaders at G20 summit

The other two, identified as Naushad Ansari (28) and Saba Shaikh (17), have been admitted and are receiving treatment.

A search operation is underway at the site, and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has been alerted.

Earlier, HT reported that at least 16 students fell unconscious after a suspected gas leak at a private school in Sandila town, Hardoi district. The affected children were immediately rushed to two private hospitals, with one child later referred to Lucknow for advanced medical care, officials confirmed.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took note of the incident and instructed authorities to ensure proper treatment for the children and a thorough investigation into the cause.

Hardoi District Magistrate Anunay Jha said a probe had been ordered and assured strict action once the cause of the leak is established. Initial reports suggest that the leak, either of gas or a chemical, originated from the school laboratory.

Authorities are monitoring the situation closely and have called for safety checks at other schools in the district as a precaution.

(With PTI Inputs)