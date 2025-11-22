J&K Police makes another arrest in Delhi blast case, Pulwama electrician detained

The Jammu and Kashmir Police’s state investigation agency (SIA) on Saturday detained yet another suspect in the “white collar” terror module linked to Delhi’s Red Fort blast case that killed 10. The arrested man has been identified as Tufail Niyaz Bhat. Police personnel stand beside charred vehicles at the blast site after an explosion near the Red Fort in the old quarters of Delhi.(AFP)

Bhat, who is an electrician and hailed from Pulwama, was arrested as part of the ongoing probe into the “white collar” terror module case. He was taken for questioning later.

A local CID official told Hindustan Times that concrete evidence has come up suggesting his involvement in planning the blast. Agencies are now investigating the extent of his role within the "white collar” terror module.

How police cracked “white collar” terror module

Notably, the entire module was busted after the Srinagar Police started looking posters that appeared on walls in Nowgam, in mid October, that warned police and security personnel.

Dr GV Sundeep Chakravarthy, senior superintendent of police (Srinagar), led the investigation that led the police to arrest the first three suspects with the help of CCTV footage: Arif Nisar Dar alias Sahil, Yasir ul Ashraf and Maqsood Ahmad Dar alias Shahid.

After these suspects were questioned, Maulvi Irfan Ahmad, a former paramedic who became an Imam, was arrested. Notably, he is accused of providing the posters and also influencing the doctors

The trail then led them to investigate Al Falah University in Faridabad, where Dr Muzzafar Ganaie and Dr Shaheen Sayeed were arrested, and 2,900 kg of explosive material was recovered.

Investigators believe that a core group of three doctors, Ganaie, Umar Nabi (the driver of the car filled with explosives that exploded near the Red Fort) and Muzzaffar Rather, who is on the run, were behind the module.

10-day NIA custody of 4 arrested accused

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday formally arrested four main conspirators in the November 10 Red Fort blast, taking the total number of arrests in the case to six.

All four, Dr Muzammil Shakeel Ganai from Pulwama, Dr Adeel Ahmed Rather from Anantnag, Dr Shaheen Saeed from Lucknow and Mufti Irfan Ahmad Wagay from Shopian, had earlier been detained and then arrested by the Jammu and Kashmir Police as part of the nationwide action against the “white collar” terror module.

The suspects were taken into custody in Srinagar on production warrants issued by a Patiala House Court judge, who also sent them to 10 days of NIA custody after the agency asked for 15 days of questioning.