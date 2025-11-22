Delhi blast probe brings focus to 2008 blasts, missing Mujahideen operative linked to Al Falah university

The ongoing probe has revealed that the Al Falah University in Faridabad's Dhauj, which came under the scanner in the Red Fort blast and "white collar" terror module case, had long-standing links with terror operatives. Al Falah officials declined to comment on the ongoing probe. (PTI)(HT_PRINT)

Indian Mujahideen fugitive Mirza Shadab Baig, wanted for a series of explosions in 2008, was a former student of the Faridabad-based university, PTI reported quoting sources. He also carries a reward of ₹1 lakh.

Baig, a key Indian Mujahideen (IM) operative, was accused of carrying out the 2008 Jaipur serial blasts, the Ahmedabad-Surat bombings and the 2007 Gorakhpur explosions. He completed his B.Tech in electronics and instrumentation from the university in 2007, the report said.

Soon after carrying out the blast, the IM operative disappeared after travelling on his genuine passport and has been missing since September 19, 2008, the day of the Batla House encounter in the national capital.

The investigating agencies have suggested that Baig, a native of Raja Ka Qila Mohalla in Azamgarh, has been living in Saudi Arabia. He was last traced to Afghanistan in 2019, according to PTI.

The Al Falah University is facing probe after four of its faculty members and a preacher were found linked to the November 10 car blast outside the Red Fort, in which 10 people were killed.

While Dr Umar-un-Nabi was driving the explosives-laden i20 that detonated outside the Red Fort, Muzammil Ganaie, Adeel Rather and Shaheena Saeed were key operatives in the 'white collar' terror plot.

The latest blast has brought the attention to the the missing IM operative as the investigators found fresh links between him and the Delhi Red Fort blast case. Senior officials have said that the link between two incidents, that unfolded nearly two decades apart, cannot be ruled out.

Demolition threat to Al Falah founder's ancestral home

The ancestral house of Al Falah University founder Jawad Ahmed Siddiqui, who is facing scrutiny by the investigating authorities for money laundering, has also been issued a demolition notice by the Madhya Pradesh authorities.

The Military Headquarters of War (MHOW) Cantonment Board in Indore issued a notice to the ancestral house of Siddiqui ordering his family to vacate their ancestral home within three days, after which demolition will begin.

Officials said that the Mhow house, registered in the name of Siddiqui’s father, Hamad Ahmed Siddiqui, had been declared illegal nearly three decades ago.

Jawad Ahmed Siddiqui was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday and sent to 13-day ED custody for generating ₹415 crore through misrepresenting accreditation and statutory status.