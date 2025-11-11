Dr Shaheen Sayeed, arrested in terror module case, part of JeM's Jamaat-ul-Mominaat

Amid the intensifying probe into the inter-state terror module following the recovery of explosives in Faridabad, officials have said that the woman doctor, arrested as part of the investigation, was part of the newly formed Jamaat-ul-Mominaat, an organisation recently launched by Jaish-e-Mohammed. Faridabad: Al Falah University, located at Dhauj road, where professor Muzammil Shakeel was arrested for allegedly explosives, arms and bomb-making equipments, in Faridabad. (Photo by Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times)

Dr Shaheen Sayeed, who was taken to Srinagar on Monday and placed under arrest, was among the eight arrests that have been made in the case so far. She is believed to be part of the Jaish-e-Mohammed's (JeM) women recruitment wing in India launched last month, PTI reported quoting officials as saying.

Sayeed, believed to be in her mid-30s and part of Al-Falah University in Faridabad, was in touch with her handler in Pakistan and had possible instructions to recruit more and more women for terror activities, the report said.

Jamaat-ul-Mominaat was formed after the banned JeM decided to form its women unit. The announcement regarding the formation was made through a letter by UN-designated terrorist Masood Azhar in October this year.

The group's chief, Sadiya Azhar, is the wife of Yusuf Azhar, who was among those killed during Operation Sindoor on May 7, when India launched a strike at JeM's headquarters at Markaz Subhanallah in Bahawalpur.

What have the authorities said on Faridabad terror module?

The intensifying probe, in states including Jammu and Kashmir and Uttar Pradesh, comes a day after a huge amount of explosives, inflammable material and arms were recovered from two rented rooms of a Kashmiri doctor in Faridabad.

The preliminary probe into the Delhi Red Fort blast has established a link to the alleged terror module uncovered in Faridabad.

Dr Shaheen Sayeed's alleged role has indicated that JeM is following ISI policy of recruiting female attackers similar to those adopted by groups like ISIS, which used women in combat or suicide operations, the authorities have said.

They also said that the development highlighted the concern of Jammu and Kashmir Police, central security agencies and the Army operating in J&K that ISI was trying to influence females more into the terror module.

Meanwhile, the authorities in Jammu and Kashmir have intensified its surveillance on several educational institutions, particularly private schools, due to growing concerns over the alleged radicalisation of young minds, especially among female students.

The officials said that disturbing information was coming from some private schools in Kashmir who allegedly indulged in the spread of radical ideologies among youngsters, mainly females.