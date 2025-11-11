Delhi Red Fort blast: CCTV shows i20 in Faridabad with 3 occupants on October 29

A CCTV footage from October 29 has revealed that the white Hyundai i20 that exploded near Delhi's Red Fort on Monday evening was seen in Haryana's Faridabad with three occupants, on the very day the car was purchased, according to Delhi Police. Delhi Red Fort blast: CCTV tracks i20 from Faridabad to Red Fort, three inside(Sourced)

CCTV footage from last month shows the white Hyundai i20 on a Faridabad street, with two of the three occupants seen entering the vehicle at different intervals around 4:20 pm at the location, which appears to be a pollution control check centre.

In the footage, the vehicle can be seen driving off with two of the individuals seated in the front and third in the back.

The developments come as the ill-fated car, which exploded near the historic monument on Monday evening, killing 13 people and injuring 21, has been traced to Dr Umar Un Nabi, a resident of Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir, suspected of having terror links. Follow Delhi Red Fort blast live updates

An HT report earlier said that two officers from Delhi Police’s Special Cell said the probe indicates that Dr Umar was likely behind the wheel when the vehicle detonated. Preliminary probe also suggests that Umar was connected to a terror module linked to a massive explosives seizure in Faridabad recently.

Route traced across Delhi

Source-based information across reports have been providing several unconfirmed details on the movement of the car in question in Delhi. According to sources cited in an indiatoday.in report, the Hyundai i20 entered Delhi from the Badarpur toll booth at 8:04 am on Monday, crossing over from Faridabad.

Throughout the day, CCTV footage shows the vehicle moving through Darya Ganj, Kashmere Gate, and near Sunehri Masjid, indicating activity across central and old Delhi, HT had earlier reported.

By 4:00 pm, the car left Daryaganj Market and headed to the Sunehri Masjid parking lot beside the Red Fort, where it remained parked for nearly two hours. At 6:45 pm, it exited the parking lot, took a U-turn near Old Delhi Railway Station, and drove along the Chhata Rail Chowk stretch.

In its final moments, the vehicle moved towards Lower Subhash Marg, passing Jain Mandir, before reaching the Lal Quila Metro Gate 1 stretch. At 6:52 pm, as it slowed at a traffic signal near the Red Fort Metro Station, the explosion occurred.

Delhi 10/11 blast: Timeline

8:04 am: Entered Delhi from Badarpur toll booth, crossing over from Faridabad, as per the indiatoday.in report.

Entered Delhi from Badarpur toll booth, crossing over from Faridabad, as per the indiatoday.in report. Throughout the day: Vehicle reportedly observed on CCTV moving through Darya Ganj, Kashmere Gate, and near Sunehri Masjid, indicating activity across central and old Delhi.

Vehicle reportedly observed on CCTV moving through Darya Ganj, Kashmere Gate, and near Sunehri Masjid, indicating activity across central and old Delhi. 4:00 pm: Left Daryaganj Market and headed to Sunehri Masjid parking lot beside the Red Fort, HT earlier reported.

Left Daryaganj Market and headed to Sunehri Masjid parking lot beside the Red Fort, HT earlier reported. 4:00 pm – 6:00 pm: Parked at Sunehri Masjid parking lot for nearly two hours.

Parked at Sunehri Masjid parking lot for nearly two hours. 6:45 pm: Exited the parking lot, took a U-turn near Old Delhi Railway Station, and drove along Chhata Rail Chowk stretch.

Exited the parking lot, took a U-turn near Old Delhi Railway Station, and drove along Chhata Rail Chowk stretch. Final movement: Moved towards Lower Subhash Marg, passing Jama Masjid and Jain Mandir, before reaching Lal Quila Metro Gate 1 stretch.

Moved towards Lower Subhash Marg, passing Jama Masjid and Jain Mandir, before reaching Lal Quila Metro Gate 1 stretch. 6:52 pm: Slowed at a traffic signal near Red Fort Metro Station, when the explosion occurred, killing all three occupants and damaging nearby vehicles.

Delhi Police have invoked multiple stringent provisions in the case, including Sections 16 and 18 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), which deal with acts of terrorism and punishment for conspiracy.

Sections 3 and 4 of the Explosive Substances Act, along with sections related to murder and attempt to murder, have also been applied.