PM Modi holds candid talks with Italy's Meloni, meets world leaders at G20 summit | Video

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni and several other world leaders on the sidelines of the G20 Summit on Saturday. He was also seen engaging in discussions with the leaders after arriving at the venue, where he was received by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa. PM Modi was seen exchanging greetings with the Italian prime minister.(REUTERS)

In visuals shared by news agency ANI, the prime minister was seen shaking hands and exchanging greetings with the Italian prime minister. Notably, the two leaders had last met on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Canada in June.

Earlier, writing in a foreword to the Indian edition of Meloni’s autobiography, PM Modi wrote: “It is not just an autobiography; it is her Mann Ki Baat.”

"I am delighted that Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is penning her autobiography, I Am Giorgia. Over the last 11 years, I have had the privilege of engaging with many world leaders, each with a different life journey. At times, their journeys transcend personal stories and speak to something larger. They remind us of ideals that have endured across cultures and centuries. Prime Minister Meloni has several such instances in her accomplished life, making this book very special," he had written.

The prime minister was also seen meeting other world leaders, including hugging Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and holding a “very productive” conversation with UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres.

What PM Modi said at G20 summit

At the summit, the prime minister called for a review of global development standards and suggested creating a G20 effort to tackle the drug terror link and set up a global healthcare response team.

Speaking at the opening session of the G20 Leaders' Meeting, he also suggested forming a Global Traditional Knowledge Repository under the G20 to help protect ways of living that support the environment, respect culture, and maintain social harmony.