Delhi government plans to launch cruise service on Yamuna for tourist operations

The BJP government in Delhi, focusing on rejuvenating the Yamuna, is moving forward with plans to introduce a river cruise service between Sonia Vihar and Jagatpur to boost tourism.

The plan involves developing a six-km stretch of the Yamuna, from the Wazirabad barrage (Sonia Vihar) to Jagatpur (Shani temple), for tourist cruise operations, reported PTI.

On Friday, the Delhi Tourism and Transport Development Corporation (DTTDC) released a request for quotation (RFQ) to find a suitable operator for two solar or electric battery-powered cruises along the designated river stretch.

Once operational, the initiative is expected to enhance river-cruise tourism, offering an eco-friendly and sustainable water transport option.

The project will be a collaborative effort between the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI), Delhi Development Authority (DDA), Delhi Jal Board (DJB), DTTDC, and the irrigation and flood control department, according to the proposal.

Operator details and route plans

The DTTDC will hire an operator for the cruise services, which will begin and end at Sonia Vihar, covering a round trip of seven to eight kilometres.

The project will be executed by IWAI and DDA, in collaboration with the DJB. Moreover, the irrigation and flood control department will provide floating jetties and shore facilities with charging infrastructure for the cruises, the document said.

The chosen operator will be tasked with providing two electric-solar hybrid boats to operate the ferry services. Each boat must accommodate 20-30 passengers and be capable of reaching speeds between five to seven knots.

Boat specifications and operational guidelines

The boats must feature inboard bio-toilets (zero discharge), an announcement system, and safety jackets for passengers.

The operator will be expected to offer a cruise service that is both safe and reliable, prioritising the well-being of all passengers, crew members, and other river users.

The boats should be air-conditioned, leased or owned, and no older than two years. The operator must ensure at least four round trips per day, as outlined in the proposal.

With PTI inputs