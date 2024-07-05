Delhi govt announces measures to tackle floods in capital during monsoon

Delhi water minister Atishi on Friday announced that a 24/7 flood control room has been established to monitor the Yamuna's water levels to tackle the monsoons. Delhi Minister and AAP leader Atishi addresses a press conference regarding flood control in the national capital during the monsoon season (PTI Photo)(PTI)

In a joint press conference with Delhi's irrigation and flood control minister Saurabh Bharadwaj, Atishi stated that the office has been set up at the District Magistrate of East Delhi and would collect real-time data from Hathni Kund Barrage, from where Yamuna's water is released.

She said, “This flood control room will have people from all the concerned departments deployed there, including the Delhi government officials, Delhi Development Authority (DDA), Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and New Delhi Municipal Corporation of Delhi (NMCD) authorities. It will also have the involvement of services like BSES, Delhi Jal Board, Tata Power, health department.”

The flood control room will be equipped to monitor the weather conditions in all areas on the banks of Yamuna and make judgements accordingly. Atishi said, "After the release of one lakh cusecs of water, relief and rescue machinery starts working."

The flood and revenue departments will intervene to carry out evacuations, rescue and relief operations in case the water passes its threshold.

The decision came about after a meeting was undertaken by the government and concerned departments to supervise, monitor and recommend flood control measures.

Bharadwaj added that the flood control room would be completely computerised and will track real-time data.

Atishi said that last year the Yamuna had risen to its highest in 70 years at 208.66 metres.

"We hope that the flood situation doesn't occur in Delhi. But, if the level of water in Yamuna rises, Delhi govt is ready to deal with that...", the Delhi Minister said.