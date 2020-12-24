e-paper
‘Delhi govt completed all preparations, ready for Covid-19 vaccination,’ says CM Arvind Kejriwal

india Updated: Dec 24, 2020, 13:49 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.(HT file photo)
         

Delhi is prepared for vaccination, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Thursday after chairing a meeting with Union health minister Dr Harash Vardhan. There are around 51 lakh people including healthcare and frontline workers who will be vaccinated in the first phase of vaccination drive, he also said. “The process of identification of all such people is almost complete,” Kejriwal added.

tags
top news
