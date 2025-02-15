Delhi govt formation: Swearing-in likely on Feb 19 or 20, says BJP leader; party keeps CM suspense on

The highly anticipated swearing-in ceremony of the new Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government in Delhi is likely to take place on February 19 or 20, said a party leader on Friday amid suspense over the chief minister pick. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National General Secretary (Org) BL Santosh, Delhi party president Virender Sachdeva, party national vice-president Baijayant Panda, party MP Bansuri Swaraj pose for a picture with newly elected party MLAs Parvesh Verma, Anil Sharma, Satish Upadhyay, Kailash Gahlot, Shikha Roy, Harish Khurana and others at Delhi BJP Office in New Delhi on Sunday. (ANI)

BJP leaders said the new dispensation will give priority to clean drinking water supply, improved civic infrastructure, among other things.

"The new government will start working around February 19-20," news agency PTI quoted as saying Rajouri Garden MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa, who is considered a contender for the post of chief minister or a ministerial berth.

According to the newly elected MLA, observers for a meeting of the BJP legislature party were to be appointed after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's return from his France and US trip. PM Modi landed in Delhi on Friday night after wrapping up his two-nation visit.

Delhi CM suspense

The newly elected BJP MLAs reportedly laughed off any race for the post of chief minister of Delhi, saying such talks were merely speculation by the media.

"There is no race for the post of Delhi chief minister. In our party the CM or the leader of the legislature party is elected in a meeting of the MLAs," the report quoted as saying second-time MLA from Laxmi Nagar seat Abhay Verma.

Abhay Verma, a Purvanchali, is also among the names being considered as a prospective candidate for the top post in the Delhi government.

"We have come to serve the people and now thinking about addressing issues like development, clean water supply and clean air for the people as well as how to free the Yamuna from pollution," Verma said.

Ayushman Bharat, clean water among BJP's priorities

The BJP MLAs said that as per the prime minister's promise, the Ayushman Bharat health scheme obstructed by the AAP government, will be implemented in Delhi in the first meeting of the new Cabinet.

The Prime Minister has already confirmed that the Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme will be rolled out through the first meeting of the new Cabinet.

Sirsa emphasized that the new government's priorities within the first 100 days of power will include providing clean drinking water, ensuring sanitation in the city, and addressing air and Yamuna pollution.

Six-time MLA Mohan Singh Bisht stated that the new chief minister of Delhi will be chosen from the 48 BJP legislators.

The Mustafabad MLA also reiterated his proposal to rename the minority-dominated constituency to "Shiv Vihar" or "Shiv Puri."

"There are around 42 percent people of one community (minorities) and 58 percent people (Hindus)... So, the public sentiment must be respected," said the senior BJP MLA.

Bisht further assured that the BJP government will work towards reducing pollution in the Yamuna by establishing sewage treatment plants (STPs) to manage the 28 major drains flowing into the river.