BJP plans grand ceremony for Delhi CM’s swearing-in

While the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is yet to announce the name of the chief minister of Delhi, party leaders aware of the details said that the swearing-in ceremony will be a grand affair which will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, CMs of National Democratic Alliance (NDA)-ruled states and other senior leaders. Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at BJP Headquarters after BJP wins the Delhi Assembly Elections in New Delhi on February 8. (Ajay Aggarwal/HT Photo)

For the event — which is likely to take place next week as party leaders have said that they are awaiting the PM’s return from his official foreign tour — the party is exploring venues, including Jawahar Lal Nehru stadium and Ramlila Maidan, the leaders said.

The ceremony will be “historic” as the BJP has returned to power in Delhi after a gap of 27 years, a BJP leader said.

“In Delhi, the BJP has come to power after a gap of 27 years as the people of Delhi have given a historic mandate to us. The swearing-in ceremony will also be historic where the party wants to thank the people for their trust in the leadership of PM Modi. Apart from the CMs, over 200 MPs and former MPs of the party, and leaders who participated in the over month-long election campaign in the Capital will also be invited to the event. Multiple venues such as Jawahar Lal Nehru Stadium, Ramlila Maidan are being explored. The venue will be finalised keeping in mind the VVIP security and the convenience of the people. The date will be finalised soon,” said the leader, who did not want to be named.

Another BJP leader said that along with the CM, the new cabinet will also take oath so that the “new government can hit the ground running.” “The new government has to fulfil the promises made to the people of Delhi by PM Modi,” said the leader.

The BJP won the recently concluded Delhi Assembly elections by securing 48 seats in the 70-member House, ousting the Aam Aadmi Party. The BJP had contested the elections without a CM face, and since February 8, when the votes were counted, names of probable candidates have been doing the rounds.

The name is expected following the meeting of the BJP’s legislature party that will be held before the swearing-in ceremony where 48 MLAs of the party will elect their leader.

“It is likely that the meeting will be held on Sunday or Monday where the announcement related to who will be the next CM will be made,” a newly elected MLA told HT.