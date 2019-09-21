Delhi govt not cooperating in Yamuna cleansing drive: UP CM Adityanath

india

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 15:40 IST

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said that the Delhi government was not cooperating in cleaning river Yamuna adding that a plan on the lines of Namame Gange (programme to cleanse and conserve river Ganga) was on for Yamuna too.

Yogi Adityanath was speaking during the first episode of the ‘Highway to Progress’ programme of HT’s sister publication Hindustan in Agra.

“Everyone knows Delhi is the biggest polluter of Yamuna… yet when we tried to seek their help to cleanse it they just ignored us. It is because of their inaction that the work is stuck,” Yogi Adityanath said.

The chief minister added that Namame Gange had borne fruit with Ganga water quality showing improving and a similar plan was in the works for Yamuna. “Cleansing river Yamuna is important for us as it has links with Lord Krishna,” he added.

Yogi Adityanath said that dredging, beautification and sewage treatment plants were part of the Yamuna cleansing process.

Speaking on Uttar Pradesh’s march towards $1 trillion economy, the CM said it was achievable and that he had set GDP targets for each districts for this. Listing his government’s achievements in the past two-and-a-half years, he said his government had restored the unique identity of the state.

The BJP leader counted maintaining law and order in Uttar Pradesh as his major achievement. “I took these challenges as opportunity. I am happy that after successful of completion of two and half year we have succeeded in dealing with challenges,” he said.

Adityanath cited the smooth conduct of the Kumbh Mela as one his government’s major achievements and said the administration’s meticulous work ensured that the pilgrimage was a huge success.

First Published: Sep 21, 2019 15:40 IST