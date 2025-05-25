Delhi govt orders immediate suspension of junior engineer over Minto Bridge waterlogging

The Delhi government on Sunday took prompt action regarding water-logging at Minto Bridge by issuing immediate suspension orders to the Junior Engineer-in charge and the pump operator at site, government sources said. A vehicle is seen submerged at Minto Road in Delhi on Sunday after heavy rainfall.(ANI - X)

According to sources, a show cause notice will be served to the Assistant Engineer for "supervisory lapses" and the Executive Engineer is directed to submit an explanation detailing preventive measures to avoid such incidents in the future.

Moreover, the Engineer-in-Chief has been instructed to ensure that such occurrences are not repeated across Delhi and to issue necessary warnings.

Minto Bridge is a railway bridge above Vivekanda Road in New Delhi. The bridge has faced water logging and traffic issues before as well.

Earlier on Sunday, Aam Aadmi Party MLA and party's Delhi state president Saurabh Bharadwaj criticised Delhi PWD Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh for being "missing" while several parts of the national capital experience waterlogging.

"Where has PWD Minister Parvesh Verma gone missing?" Bharadwaj said in a post on X.

Delhi Assembly's Leader of Opposition and former Chief Minister Atishi also questioned whether Minister Verma will be removed from his position, questioning why he is not on the ground monitoring the situation.

"Will Parvesh Sahib Singh be removed as PWD minister? Why is he not on the ground even after water logging has happened? Why is he hiding?"

The waterlogging occurred after heavy rains accompanied by strong winds hit Delhi in the early hours of Sunday, with several areas experiencing waterlogging and traffic congestion.

The visuals from Delhi Cantt showed a bus and a vehicle submerged in the water at a waterlogged underpass, demonstrating the severity of the rainfall.

Severe water-logging was also witnessed in the areas of ITO, Dhaula Kuan, Subroto Park, Nanakpura Underpass, and Chanakyapuri leading to traffic congestion.

Earlier on Saturday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued a red alert for Delhi and nearby areas, warning of strong thunderstorms, rain, and high-speed winds over the next two to three hours.

The alert is part of a nowcast warning based on the current weather conditions. Meanwhile, IMD has stated that there is a possibility of rain in Delhi today as well, as IMD predicts thunderstorm activity and gusty winds at a speed of 30 to 40 kilometres per hour as cyclonic circulations centred around Western Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan were conducive for it.