New Delhi, The Delhi government has sanctioned 758 new posts under the Department of Social Welfare to strengthen the management and care of persons with intellectual disabilities living in its five residential homes across the city. Delhi govt sanctions 758 posts for homes for persons with intellectual disabilities

The move aims to improve services, ensure better supervision and provide adequate staffing for residents at government-run facilities, including the Asha Kiran Home Complex in Rohini and other centres located in Narela, Najafgarh, Jail Road and Dallupura, as per an official circular.

The sanctioned posts include two for superintendents, 14 for welfare officers, 16 for matrons or house fathers and mothers and as many as 450 for house aunties or caregivers, it stated.

In addition, 189 caretaker posts, 11 for cooks, 40 for kitchen helpers and 11 for washermen or washerwomen have also been approved, the circular said.

To further support vocational and administrative work, the department has also sanctioned 12 posts for vocational or craft instructors, four for upper division clerks and five for lower division clerks , it read.

An official said that the decision is expected to bring significant relief to existing staff managing the eight homes that cater to hundreds of residents.

The five centres include Asha Kiran Home Complex in Avantika, Rohini, with a capacity of 570 residents, Asha Jyoti Home in Nirmal Chhaya on Jail Road and Atal Asha Home in Narela, each with a capacity of 120 residents.

Asha Deep Home in Najafgarh can accommodate 220 residents, while Asha Kiran Home in Dallupura has a capacity of 54.

Together, these facilities house both male and female residents, including children, with varying levels of intellectual disabilities, it stated

"Adequate staff strength is crucial for the safety, care, and rehabilitation of persons with intellectual disabilities," he added.

As of late 2024, the government-run Asha Kiran shelter home in Delhi has been struggling with staff shortage and overcrowding, leading to deteriorating living conditions. The situation drew concern after 14 inmates with intellectual disabilities died in July 2024.

