Delhi govt sanctions ₹100 crore for DU colleges

New Delhi, Delhi Education Minister Atishi has sanctioned the release of ₹100 crore for the financial year's second quarter to fund 12 Delhi University colleges.

This amount represents the second instalment of the Delhi government's financial commitment to the colleges.

According to a statement issued on Sunday, the Delhi government has allocated a budget of ₹400 crore for 12 colleges for the fiscal year 2024-25.

Atishi gave her nod to release the second instalment for the 12 colleges funded by the Delhi government.

The colleges are Acharya Narendra Dev College, Aditi Mahavidyalaya, Bhagini Nivedita College, Bhaskaracharya College, Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College, Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar College, Indira Gandhi Institute of Physical Education and Sports Sciences, Keshav Mahavidyalaya, Maharaja Agrasen College, Maharishi Valmiki College, Shaheed Rajguru College and Shaheed Sukhdev College of Business Studies.

In the statement, the Delhi government said that since the Kejriwal administration took office, the budget for these institutions has "more than tripled, reflecting the government's commitment to education".

"Education has always been the biggest priority for the Kejriwal government. Since coming to power, every year, the largest share of the budget is dedicated to education," Atishi said.

She added that the government has not only focused on school education but has also made significant strides in higher education by establishing three new universities and expanding the existing ones.

The Delhi University colleges that are fully funded by the A government play a crucial role in the city's higher education system, the statement said.

"The increase in funding has been substantial. In 2014-15, the allocated budget for these colleges was ₹132 crores. This figure has now risen to nearly ₹400 crores in the current financial year," it said.

Atishi said issues of financial mismanagement have plagued the 12 colleges in recent years, but she added that the Delhi government will ensure that teachers and students do not suffer due to administrative errors.

"The government is committed to the welfare of teachers, ensuring they receive their salaries on time, as well as their medical and pension benefits. As a result, the Delhi government has released ₹100 crore for these colleges in the second quarter," the minister said.

