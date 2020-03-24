e-paper
Delhi govt to give Rs 5000 to construction workers hit by Covid-19 lockdown

Delhi’s lockdown over coronavirus has rendered daily wage earners like construction workers jobless overnight.

india Updated: Mar 24, 2020 18:42 IST
HT Corespondent
Hindustan times, New Delhi
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal announced relief for construction workers in Delhi.
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal announced relief for construction workers in Delhi.(ANI)
         

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday announced that his government would give Rs 5000 to construction workers whose livelihood has been affected by the lockdown to fight coronavirus.

“We don’t want the poor to suffer. We all should offer help to those in distress,” he told reporters.

Delhi’s lockdown has rendered daily wage earners like construction workers jobless overnight.

Kejriwal said that although no new case of coronavirus has been reported in Delhi, a long battle lies ahead against coronavirus.

He said a five-member doctors’ panel has been set up to suggest a plan to deal with the situation if Delhi enters stage 3 of the coronavirus pandemic despite an all-out effort to stem it.

The panel has been asked to submit its report within 24 hours, he said.

He appealed to the people to help each other in these difficult times.

Kejriwal also took note of reports of harassment of doctors who claimed that they were facing discrimination for treating Covid-19 patients.

“On the request of the Prime Minister we clapped for our doctors, nurses, pilots, air hostesses and others who are in forefront of the fight against coronavirus. But now I hear that landlords are evicting tenants like nurses claiming that they work among coronavirus patients. I have also heard that pilots and air hostesses are not being allowed to enter their housing societies. This is completely wrong,” he said.

