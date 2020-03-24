Coronavirus update: More checks for lockdown abusers in Delhi, no new cases in 24 hours

india

Updated: Mar 24, 2020 13:03 IST

Delhi has been put under a complete lockdown till March 31 in a bid to fight novel coronavirus. The national capital has reported as many as 30 cases of coronavirus so far with one fatality. Six people have recovered from Covid-19 in the national capital.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said that no new coronavirus case has been reported in Delhi in the last 24 hours.

The chief minister said that the biggest challenge now is to not let the situation go out of control.

“The biggest challenge now is to not let the situation go out of control. Need your (people’s) cooperation for this,” Kejriwal added in his tweet in Hindi. Special Task Force constituted by CM Arvind Kejriwal will hold a meeting today at 3:30 pm at his residence to discuss the steps taken till now to control the spread of coronavirus, news agency ANI reported. Top officials of the concerned departments will be also present during the meeting.

Kejriwal had said that stringent action will be taken against those who don’t obey the lockdown. Delhi Police has announced that people entering Delhi from any of its borders will require special “curfew passes” from today. The passes are only for inter-border movement, and will not be required for those living and commuting within Delhi.

For essential service providers, the movement shall be permitted on the basis of identity card and authorization issued by the concerned organisation.

Delhi administration, last week, has announced all schools, colleges and educational institutes, cinema halls, dine-in restaurants, nightclubs, bazaars, shopping malls, et cetera to remain shut till March 31 in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. Delhi’s All India Institute of Medical Sciences has shut down its OPD and all speciality services.

Meanwhile, anti Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protesters also cleared the protest site at Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh area. Police said they have taken all the tents and billboards agitators had put up in Shaheen Bagh, which has been placed under heavy security.

“Shaheen Bagh has been cleared. We requested them to vacate the road. They continued to ignore the request,” RP Meena, deputy commissioner of police Southeast Delhi, said.

In a first, Delhi Metro came to a stop for a day on Sunday for Janta Curfew. Delhi Metro Rail Corporation had earlier decided to stagger its services for Monday to promote social distancing. On Sunday, all metro rail operations across the country were directed to suspend services till March 31.

A total of 32 states and Union territories have declared complete lockdown so far covering 560 districts, in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.