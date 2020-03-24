e-paper
Home / India News / Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh, site of anti-CAA protests for months, cleared amid lockdown over Covid-19 outbreak

Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh, site of anti-CAA protests for months, cleared amid lockdown over Covid-19 outbreak

All except five of the protesters had withdrawn from the site on Sunday but had left behind their slippers to “lend solidarity to the fight against Covid-19 disease” and as a symbolic gesture of their agitation as well.

india Updated: Mar 24, 2020 08:12 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh, anti-CAA protest site was cleared on Tuesday in view of the lockdown due to coronavirus outbreak.
Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh, anti-CAA protest site was cleared on Tuesday in view of the lockdown due to coronavirus outbreak. (ANI File Photo )
         

Delhi Police on Tuesday cleared protesters from their sit-in agitation site in Shaheen Bagh more than 100 days after they started the agitation against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) amid a lockdown in the national capital over the coronavirus outbreak.

“People at the protest site in Shaheen Bagh were requested today to clear the site as lockdown has been imposed. But after they refused, the action was taken against violators as the assembly was unlawful,” RP Meena, deputy commissioner of police Southeast Delhi, was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

“Protest site has been cleared. Some protesters have been detained,” Meena said.

The national capital has been under lockdown since Monday but a handful of women protesters continued to sit at the agitation site blocking Road No 13 A in south-east Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh.

All except five of the protesters had withdrawn from the site on Sunday but had left behind their slippers to “lend solidarity to the fight against Covid-19 disease” and as a symbolic gesture of their agitation as well.

Protesters at Shaheen Bagh were being requested by different sections to call off the agitation due to the growing threat over Sars-Cov-2.

Many had cited that they were waiting for a Supreme Court hearing in the matter, which was scheduled to take place on Monday. However, due to the partial shutdown of the top court, no hearing was held on Monday.

