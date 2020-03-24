Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh, site of anti-CAA protests for months, cleared amid lockdown over Covid-19 outbreak

india

Updated: Mar 24, 2020 08:12 IST

Delhi Police on Tuesday cleared protesters from their sit-in agitation site in Shaheen Bagh more than 100 days after they started the agitation against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) amid a lockdown in the national capital over the coronavirus outbreak.

“People at the protest site in Shaheen Bagh were requested today to clear the site as lockdown has been imposed. But after they refused, the action was taken against violators as the assembly was unlawful,” RP Meena, deputy commissioner of police Southeast Delhi, was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

“Protest site has been cleared. Some protesters have been detained,” Meena said.

The national capital has been under lockdown since Monday but a handful of women protesters continued to sit at the agitation site blocking Road No 13 A in south-east Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh.

All except five of the protesters had withdrawn from the site on Sunday but had left behind their slippers to “lend solidarity to the fight against Covid-19 disease” and as a symbolic gesture of their agitation as well.

Protesters at Shaheen Bagh were being requested by different sections to call off the agitation due to the growing threat over Sars-Cov-2.

Many had cited that they were waiting for a Supreme Court hearing in the matter, which was scheduled to take place on Monday. However, due to the partial shutdown of the top court, no hearing was held on Monday.