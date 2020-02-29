Delhi govt to launch WhatsApp number for complaints against hate messages

india

Updated: Feb 29, 2020 11:13 IST

The Delhi Government will issue a WhatsApp number on which such complaints can be made against hate material being circulated in the wake of the riots in Northeast Delhi, ANI reported.

“There is a lot of hate material being circulated on WhatsApp. If anyone receives any such material, he/she should immediately file a complaint with Delhi Government. The Delhi Govt will issue a WhatsApp number on which such complaints can be made,” ANI quoted government sources as saying.

An official will screen all the complaints received. The complaints which are genuine would then be forwarded to the police for necessary action, it said.

Earlier Friday night, the Delhi Police said that it is constantly monitoring social media and will take strict legal action against those circulating hate material.

“In the wake of incidents of stone pelting, arson and damage to property in some pockets of North-East Delhi area, a lot of hate material is being circulated on social media to flare up communal tension, which is an offence under the law. Delhi Police is constantly monitoring social media and will take strict legal action against those found indulging in it. People are hereby advised not to post anything incriminating. If they come across any such hate material, they may complain at CYBER HELPLINE – 155260,” the Delhi Police tweeted.

Three days of rioting earlier this week have left at least 42 dead, hundreds injured and several missing. The riots have also left a trail of destruction including houses, schools, cars and two-wheelers that were burnt.

Delhi Police on Friday said they have identified at least 1000 rioters and have so far detained or arrested at least 630.

The police have formed two special investigation teams (SITs) to probe Delhi’s worst communal violence in at least three decades.