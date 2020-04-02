e-paper
Covid-19: Delhi govt to transfer Rs 5000 to poor to tide over lockdown

Out of 219 people infected by coronavirus in Delhi, 108 were people from Markaz Nizamuddin.

india Updated: Apr 02, 2020 17:54 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said his government will transfer a sum of Rs 5000 to accounts of the poor who hav ebeen hit by teh lockdown.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said his government will transfer a sum of Rs 5000 to accounts of the poor who hav ebeen hit by teh lockdown. (ANI)
         

The Delhi government will transfer an amount of Rs 5,000 to the poor whose income have been hit by the 21-day lockdown to check the spread of coronavirus, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said Thursday.

“Rs 5000 each will be transferred into the accounts of auto, taxi, e-rickshaw, RTV and Gramin Sewa drivers and all those plying public service vehicles. This might take between a week and 10 days to implement,” Kejriwal said.

He said that out of the 219 coronavirus positive cases in Delhi, 108 are linked to the Tablighi Jamaat event in Nizamuddin.

Follow coronavirus live updates here.

“Till now there are 219 coronavirus cases in the city, including 108 people from Markaz Nizamuddin. There have been four deaths, including two from Markaza Nizamuddin,” he said.

Kejriwal said 2943 people quarantined in Delhi while 31307 are in self-quarantine

Kejriwal also said that the government has expanded its operation to feed the poor and on Wednesday around six lakh people had availed lunch and dinner at various centres in Delhi.

“Yesterday we provided free meals to 6 lakh people. And from today we have made arrangements for at least 10 lakh people. Ten lakh people can have food at our relief centres ,” he said.

