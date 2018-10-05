Delhi HC acquits former TV anchor Suhaib Ilyasi in his wife’s murder case

The Delhi High court on Friday acquitted former television producer and anchor Suhaib Ilyasi for killing his first wife, Anju, 18 years ago.

Ilyasi was convicted by a trial court on December 20, 2017, and sentenced him to life term for stabbing his wife to death, saying he “committed murder and gave it a colour of suicide”.

It had also imposed a fine of Rs two lakh on him and directed that Rs 10 lakh be paid as compensation to Anju’s parents.

Ilyasi was earlier charged with milder provisions, including 304 B (dowry death) of the Indian Penal Code.

Anju’s mother Rukma Singh and sister Rashmi Singh had moved the Delhi High Court which in August 2014 ruled that the former TV producer would be tried under Section 302 of the IPC for the offence of murder.

Anju was rushed to a hospital on January 11, 2000, with stab wounds from her East Delhi residence. She was declared dead on arrival at the hospital.

Ilyasi, who shot into limelight after hosting TV crime show India’s Most Wanted, was arrested on March 28, 2000. Charges were framed against him in the case after his sister-in-law and mother-in-law alleged that he used to torture his wife for dowry. He was granted bail later.

First Published: Oct 05, 2018 10:58 IST