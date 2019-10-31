e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 31, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Oct 31, 2019

Delhi High Court sets up AIIMS panel for Chidambaram’s health status

india Updated: Oct 31, 2019 12:34 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Delhi HC asks AIIMS to form medical board for opinion on former FM P Chidambaram’s health
Delhi HC asks AIIMS to form medical board for opinion on former FM P Chidambaram’s health(PTI File Photo )
         

The Delhi High Court on Thursday ordered the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Director to set up a board of doctors to examine if the jailed Congress leader should be shifted to a sterile environment in the hospital.

The high court has set a Friday deadline for the panel, which would also include Chidambaram’s family doctor Nageshwar Rao, news agency Press Trust of India said.

Thursday’s court order came in response to a request by the former minister who had asked to be released on interim bail for a few days on medical grounds. The Congress leader told the court that his doctor had advised him “immediate medical attention in a sterile environment including a change of diet to a bland and sterile one”.

Chidambaram, 74, has been in detention for 70 days in two cases linked to alleged irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board’s decision allowing INX Media to receive foreign direct investment in excess of the approved amount.

The CBI first arrested Chidambaram on August 21 in this case. He was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate two weeks back, days before the Supreme Court granted him bail in the CBI case.

Chidambaram later filed a petition in the high court for regular bail in the second case being investigated by the ED as well.

First Published: Oct 31, 2019 12:11 IST

tags
top news
‘Wall separating J-K pulled down’: PM Modi’s tribute to Sardar Patel
‘Wall separating J-K pulled down’: PM Modi’s tribute to Sardar Patel
62 killed as fire engulfs express train in Pakistan’s Liaqatpur
62 killed as fire engulfs express train in Pakistan’s Liaqatpur
PM Modi closed gateway of terror by revoking Article 370: Amit Shah
PM Modi closed gateway of terror by revoking Article 370: Amit Shah
Maxwell announces break from cricket in middle of Sri Lanka series
Maxwell announces break from cricket in middle of Sri Lanka series
Jammu Kashmir no more a state; UTs of J-K and Ladakh come into existence
Jammu Kashmir no more a state; UTs of J-K and Ladakh come into existence
Sourav Ganguly’s selfie at Bangalore airport is ruling the internet
Sourav Ganguly’s selfie at Bangalore airport is ruling the internet
‘Unity in diversity is our identity’: PM Modi on Patel’s birth anniversary
‘Unity in diversity is our identity’: PM Modi on Patel’s birth anniversary
US releases video of raid that killed ISIS chief Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi
US releases video of raid that killed ISIS chief Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi
trending topics
Sardar Vallabhbhai PatelJammu KashmirPM ModiIndia vs BangladeshIndira GandhiShah Rukh KhanP Chidambaram

don't miss

latest news

India News