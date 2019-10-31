Delhi High Court sets up AIIMS panel for Chidambaram’s health status

india

The Delhi High Court on Thursday ordered the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Director to set up a board of doctors to examine if the jailed Congress leader should be shifted to a sterile environment in the hospital.

The high court has set a Friday deadline for the panel, which would also include Chidambaram’s family doctor Nageshwar Rao, news agency Press Trust of India said.

Thursday’s court order came in response to a request by the former minister who had asked to be released on interim bail for a few days on medical grounds. The Congress leader told the court that his doctor had advised him “immediate medical attention in a sterile environment including a change of diet to a bland and sterile one”.

Chidambaram, 74, has been in detention for 70 days in two cases linked to alleged irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board’s decision allowing INX Media to receive foreign direct investment in excess of the approved amount.

The CBI first arrested Chidambaram on August 21 in this case. He was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate two weeks back, days before the Supreme Court granted him bail in the CBI case.

Chidambaram later filed a petition in the high court for regular bail in the second case being investigated by the ED as well.

