Delhi HC asks states, UTs to comply with govt advisory to not use national flag made of plastic

The Delhi High Court has issued a circular to ensure compliance of the flag code and the government’s advisory not to use national flag made of “plastic”.

A public notice was put up on the high court’s website on Monday by the registrar general (general) Ramesh Chand along with the government’s January 9 advisory to all the states and Union Territories to ensure that during important national, cultural and sports events, the national flag made of paper is used and not the plastic ones.

The ministry of home affairs had said the national flag represents the hopes and aspirations of the people of the country and hence should occupy a position of honour.

It had said it has been brought to its notice that during important events, the national flag made of plastic is also being used in place of paper flags.

“Since, the plastic flags are not biodegradable like paper flags, these do not get decomposed for a long time and ensuring appropriate disposal of national flags made of plastic commensurate with dignity of the flag, is a practical problem,” the advisory had said.

According to the Section 2 of The Prevention of insults to National Honour Act, 1971 — Whoever in any public place or in any other place within public view burns, mutilates, defaces, defiles, disfigures, destroys, tramples upon or otherwise shows disrespect to or brings into contempt (whether by words, either spoken or written, or by acts) the Indian National Flag or any part thereof, shall be punished with imprisonment for a term which may extend to three years, or with fine, or with both.

The advisory had said on important national, cultural and sports events, flags made of paper only are to be used by public in terms of the provisions of the Flag Code of India, 2002 and such paper flags are not to be discarded or thrown on the ground after the event.

Such flags are to be disposed of, in private, consistent with the dignity of the flag. Wide publicity for not using the national flag made of plastic should be made along with its advertisement in the electronic and print media, it had said.

State governments, Union Territory administrations, secretaries of all ministries/departments of government of India were told to ensure strict compliance of the provisions contained in the Flag Code of India, 2002 and The Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971.

There is universal affection and respect for and loyalty to the national flag. Yet, a perceptible lack of awareness is often noticed amongst the people as well as organisations and agencies of the government in regard to laws, practices and conventions that apply to display of the national flag, the advisory had said.