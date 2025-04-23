Delhi HC directs NLU Consortium to release revised CLAT 2025 UG results in 4 wks

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has directed the Consortium of National Law Universities (NLU) to publish a revised undergraduate (UG) result list for the 2025 Common Law Admission Test (CLAT), within four weeks. Bench led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sanjiv Khanna, and comprising justices Sanjay Kumar and K.V. Viswanathan, had on February 6 transferred petitions pending before multiple high courts to the Delhi High Court (Shutterstock/ Representational image)

The court on Wednesday was hearing petitions that questioned procedural lapses in the conduct of CLAT-2025 on December 1, 2024, and alleged errors in the answer key.

“We have acceded to certain objections made by the candidates and certain objections have been turned down. Those who have raised the objections beyond the window period, we have turned them down. In view of the aforesaid, we direct the respondents (consortium of NLU’s) to revise the marksheet and renotify the final list of candidates within four weeks,” a bench comprising chief justice DK Upadhyay and justice Tushar Rao Gedela said while pronouncing the verdict, the details of which is yet to be released.

A bench led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sanjiv Khanna, and comprising justices Sanjay Kumar and K.V. Viswanathan, had on February 6 transferred petitions pending before multiple high courts — including those of Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Calcutta, Mumbai, Punjab and Haryana — to the Delhi High Court, in order to avoid conflicting rulings and streamline the proceedings.

Also Read: Delhi HC directs NLU Consortium to announce revised CLAT 2025 results

The results published by the Consortium on December 7 were scrutinised, particularly after Delhi high court’s December 20, 2024, passed in a plea filed by a CLAT aspirant, challenging the official answer key. The single judge had found that the answers to two questions in the exam were incorrect and held that ignoring such errors would result in injustice to the candidates.

While the Consortium appealed against the single judge’s order, the petitioner also challenged the decision before the division bench of the Delhi high court, arguing that similar discrepancies existed in three additional questions. The division bench, on December 24, 2024, refused to pass any interim relief, being prima facie in agreement with the single judge’s decision.

Also Read: SC transfers all CLAT 2025 challenges to Delhi HC for centralised adjudication

Beyond Delhi, several candidates approached various high courts raising concerns over procedural lapses in the conduct of CLAT-2025, including alleged errors in the answer key, excessive fees for challenging incorrect answers, and procedural irregularities in both the undergraduate and postgraduate entrance tests.

The Consortium represented by senior advocate Raj Shekhar Rao had submitted that the court could only interfere with the result if the answers were “palpably” “ex facie” and “demonstrably wrong.”