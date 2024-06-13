Delhi HC grants 1 month to vacate mosque premises, ahead of demolition drive by DDA

The Delhi High Court ordered the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and a local religious body, on Wednesday, to allow a month's time for a caretaker to vacate the site of a mosque and madrasa in the Hazrat Nizamuddin area, which will be demolished, according to PTI. Delhi HC grants 1 month to vacate mosque premises, ahead of demolition drive (HT photo)(HT_PRINT)

Justice Amit Sharma stated, according to PTI, that there would be no extensions of time granted to the petitioner Faizyab Masjid and Madrasa or any other person.

The mosque and the madrasa, located near situated near ISBT bus depot at Sarai Kale Khan in Hazrat Nizamuddin, were declared an unauthorised religious structure by the Delhi Religious Committee.

Petitioners on behalf of the mosque and madrasa approached the high court to prove that the threats of demolition on June 13 by the DDA and Delhi police, were illegal, arbitrary and unconstitutional, reported PTI. They also wanted a copy of the orders, minutes of the meeting and file notes surrounding the decision to demolish the masjid and madrasa.

PTI reported that the petitioners asked for the court to halt any coercive action against the masjid and madrasa until they could figure out legal solutions to the matter. During the hearing, the petitioner's counsel focused on seeking time to vacate the premises instead.

The court recorded the statement of the mosque caretaker would vacate the premises in a month and not stall the demolition drive and asked that the petitioners abide by the statement, according to PTI.

As per the PTI report, the court said, “In view of the undertaking given by the caretaker of the petitioner before this court, respondent nos. 1 and 2 (religious committee and DDA) are directed to grant a period of one month to the petitioner or any other person claiming through it to vacate the subject premises, that is, mosque and madrasa situated at Sarai Kale Khan."