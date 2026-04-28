Delhi HC grants interim bail to MP Engineer Rashid to visit ailing father

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday granted jailed Lok Sabha MP Abdul Rashid Sheikh one week of interim bail to enable him to meet his ailing father. The trial court, while rejecting his bail plea, had taken note of allegations that he attempted to influence witnesses. (Representative file photo)

A bench of Justices Prathiba M Singh and Madhu Jain directed that during the interim bail period, he must be accompanied by at least two plainclothes police personnel throughout his journey from jail until his return on the seventh day.

The court also directed him to furnish a personal bond of ₹1 lakh along with a surety and restricted him to remain at his residence or at the place where his father is currently located.

While granting relief, the court noted that Rashid is a sitting MP, has been in custody for over six years and had previously been granted 48 days of bail.

Also Read: Terror case: Jailed MP Rashid gets custody parole to attend Parliament

“After going through the record and considering the facts, this court is of the opinion that this is a fit case for grant of interim bail for 1 week on following conditions that the appellant shall give personal bond of ₹1 lakh with surety of the like amount, the appellant shall be accompanied by at least two police officials in plain clothes and shall remain in the residence or where his father currently located. During the period when the appellant is with his father, there shall not be any undue visitors besides immediate family members,” the court said.

Rashid had moved the high court against the trial court’s April 24 order. The trial court, while rejecting his bail plea, had taken note of allegations that he attempted to influence witnesses, including a protected witness.

During Tuesday’s hearing, Rashid’s lawyer, N Hariharan, along with advocate Vikhyat Oberoi, argued that allegations of influencing witnesses were unfounded and that his father’s medical condition justified the grant of interim bail.

Opposing the plea, the National Investigation Agency, represented by senior advocate Siddharth Luthra, special counsel Akshai Malik, and advocate Khawar Saleem, submitted that there was material indicating attempts to influence witnesses. Luthra pointed out that one witness had turned hostile and levelled allegations against it, raising concerns that other witnesses could also be influenced. He argued that granting unconditional bail could risk interference with the trial.

Rashid was arrested under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) case in 2019. The NIA in its charge sheet claimed that the accused people are involved in using illicit funds to fuel unrest and separatism in Jammu and Kashmir. NIA also claimed that various terror organisations, such as Lashkar-e-Taiba and others, collaborated with Pakistan’s ISI to orchestrate attacks on civilians and security forces.