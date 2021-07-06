Home / India News / Delhi HC instructs National Board of Examinations to delete question of FMGE
Delhi High Court directs National Board of Examinations treat disputed question of FMGE as 'deleted'.(HT Print)
Delhi High Court directs National Board of Examinations treat disputed question of FMGE as 'deleted'.(HT Print)
india news

Delhi HC instructs National Board of Examinations to delete question of FMGE

MD Physicians requested to increase in scores for candidates who passed the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) exam (December 2020), one of the exam questions was not answered correctly and was therefore a knowledgeable error question.
READ FULL STORY
ANI | By hindustantimes.com | Posted by Shanza Khan
PUBLISHED ON JUL 06, 2021 08:05 PM IST

The Delhi High Court has directed the National Board of Examinations to treat the disputed question of the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (December 2020) as deleted and to award one extra mark to those candidates who were assessed as having answered it incorrectly.

"The respondent is directed to treat the disputed question (set out in paragraph 4 above) as deleted from the FMGE (December 2020), and to award one extra mark to those candidates who were assessed as having answered it incorrectly. In the event any candidate thus achieves the passing score of 150 marks, they would be treated as having passed the FMGE (December 2020). The directions be complied with within four weeks from today," a bench of Justice Prateek Jalan said.

The present petition was filed by Association of MD Physicians, which were concerned over the FMGE conducted on December 4, 2020.

The Association of MD Physicians was represented by advocates Adit S Pujari and Kajal Dalal.

The petitioner has sought in the present petition to the grant of one additional mark to the candidates who took the FMGE (December 2020) claiming one extra mark is based on the contention that one of the questions in the examination had no correct answer and was therefore a patently erroneous question.

The petitioner-association consists of Indian citizens who hold degrees in Medicine from foreign universities. In order to register themselves with the Medical Council of India (now National Medical Commission), foreign medical graduates are required to take a screening test called the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE), which is conducted by the respondent National Board of Examinations.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
national board of examinations
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.