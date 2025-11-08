New Delhi, The Delhi High Court on Friday ordered an administrative enquiry against two judicial officers for their alleged role in coercing a woman lawyer to retract allegations in a rape case she filed against another advocate. Delhi HC orders enquiry against 2 judicial officers for coercing woman to dilute rape case

The high court cancelled the pre-arrest bail of the 51-year-old accused lawyer, holding that one of the main tenets to cancel bail is interference with the process of law.

Justice Amit Mahajan, in an order uploaded late night, held that both the parties in the case have made "absolute mockery of justice".

"The circumstances brought forth in the present proceedings are so overwhelming that they have shocked the conscience of this court. The same reflects that there is apparent interference with the administration of justice, which warrants interference with the liberty granted to respondent no 2 ," the judge said.

The high court said it was appalled by the involvement of judicial officers in a case of such nature.

It observed that although the allegations were a matter of further investigation, they indicated a "flagrant lack of respect towards the criminal justice machinery".

In her complaint, the 27-year-old woman lawyer alleged that she met the accused through a friend and had gone to his house for a party, where he raped her and later promised to marry her since he was a widower.

She alleged that the man continued to establish physical relations by emotionally blackmailing her, and she got pregnant in May this year.

The woman alleged that the accused maintained cordial relationships with certain judicial officers and that they had, prior to and even post the registration of the FIR, attempted to contact and influence her.

The woman's counsel submitted that she was contacted by a judicial officer post the registration of FIR and advised her not to go for medical examination.

The counsel claimed that the judicial officer offered monetary settlement to induce her to compromise, and informed her that he had kept ₹30 lakh to be paid to her.

The counsel submitted that the judicial officer concerned also coerced the woman to dilute the case in her statement and told her that the accused will compensate her further if she does so.

The high court granted one week for the accused to surrender before the trial court, noting that he remained on bail for over three months.

"An administrative enquiry into the conduct of the concerned judicial officers, who were in contact with the prosecutrix, is also warranted. It is directed that appropriate action in accordance with law be taken in this regard," it said.

