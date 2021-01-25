Delhi HC reiterates ‘voluntary to download WhatsApp on mobile, not mandatory’
The Delhi High Court on Monday reiterated that it was not a compulsion to download the WhatsApp mobile application but voluntary. "It is not mandatory to download WhatsApp on your mobile and it is voluntary. If you want to choose not to download WhatsApp, you can," the court told the petitioner seeking direction for an injunction against the messaging app’s updated privacy policy, according to news agency ANI.
The court also said that not only WhatsApp but every other application has similar terms and conditions and asked the petitioner how does this application prejudice him. A single bench of Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva was hearing a plea filed by Chaitanya Rohilla through advocate Manohar Lal.
The plea also alleges that the new norms also jeopardise national security by sharing, transmitting and storing the users’ data in some other country.
Appearing for the Centre, additional solicitor general Chetan Sharma told the court that the data protection bill is being discussed and WhatsApp's response has been sought by the Central government.
The high court has asked the Centre to put on record the explanation offered by WhatsApp to the notice and questionnaires sent by the government seeking clarification on its new privacy policy.
During the hearing, Sharma told the court that the Centre has taken strong note of the new WhatsApp policy which is meting out a “differential” treatment to Indian users. He said that notices and questionnaires have been sent to WhatsApp seeking their response on various aspects concerning the privacy of an individual.
The ASG also told the court that an opt-out option to not share data with Facebook has been provided to European users of WhatsApp, but not Indian, who are being treated with an “all or nothing approach”. He added that a Joint Parliamentary committee is already discussing the Personal Data Collection Bill.
(With ANI inputs)
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Goa govt trying resume mining in systematic manner, says Governor Koshyari
- Goa has been struggling with falling GDP after the Supreme Court quashed the renewal of 88 mining leases.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sikkim goes back to non-partisan polls after more than a decade
- “The latest amendments would usher in true democracy in grassroots governance,” said chief minister Prem Singh Tamang.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Naku La clash: China trying to open new front, test India’s defence, say experts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Marching style of Indian, Bangladeshi contingents 'similar', says Col Chaudhary
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar to spend over ₹20 crore on security of temples, walls at burial grounds
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmers complain tractors not allowed to enter Bengaluru for R-Day rally
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi HC reiterates ‘voluntary to download WhatsApp on mobile, not mandatory’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man with 155 deskinned birds, involvement in smuggling arrested in Bihar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Live Updates: On R-Day eve, Jeevan Raksha Awards conferred
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Police case filed against Rajasthan MLA for alleged attempt to murder
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Deputy sarpanch in Chhattisgarh's Bastar killed by Maoists: Cops
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
`Vaccine Maitri' helps strengthen bilateral ties with Myanmar, says Indian envoy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Committed to peace, says China after PLA’s aggressive moves at Sikkim’s Naku La
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Obnoxious, unacceptable, outrageous: activists on Bombay HC judgement
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Republic Day: Haryana CM’s programme changed, to hoist flag in Panchkula
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox